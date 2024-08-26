Southern Italy and the PNRR, Meloni praised by the British weekly Economist. While on Draghi…

That the authoritative bible of Anglo-Saxon finance deals with Italy in a flattering manner is certainly news in itself. But that it does so for the second time in a few months takes on the contours of the exceptional.

A few months ago, the English economic newspaper, whose historic 2001 cover is still remembered in which it considered Berlusconi unfit to govern, he had praised the prime minister Georgia Meloniwith a long article in which he explained how he had literally proven the sceptics wrong, praising his policies both on the economic front and on that of illegal immigration.

Now here is a long report from the Southern Italywhich explains how the government moves Italian hey PNRR funds have brought important benefits to a part of the country that has suffered a significant competitive delay with the rest of the country for decades. The English newspaper had honeyed words for how the money from the great resilience and recovery plan has been managed up to now.

“Great change of pace in the South at the political, administrative, economic, bureaucratic level”. On page 44 of the most important economic magazine in the world we read about the great change of pace in the South at the political, administrative, economic, bureaucratic level. A real rebirth, which according to the British newspaper is due to the union of two factors: the funds made available by the European Union to put the South back on track in the broader strategy of reconnecting the territories in difficulty and overcoming the ancestral divisions between the many Norths and Souths of Europe; the ability of the Italian executive to use those funds, not to squander them, not to waste them, to use them in a serious, concrete, rapid way.

And even in this context, the change of pace came with the arrival of the Meloni Government. “I EU funds of the new fund is going to build a new railway line from Naples to Bari and a wind farm off the coast of Sicily. Nurseries are being set up in an attempt to boost the low rate of female employment, along with a weak southern economy,” reads the piece in the weekly’s print edition.

What is then surprising is that the English newspaper, denying the common belief, goes so far as to criticize the government Dragons (perhaps someone in Italy will consider it a crime of high treason) for how he managed the programming of the Pnrr (unlike the one done under the Meloni governmentunder the very capable direction of the minister Densenow European Commissioner in pectore).

In fact, the article states that in order to address the problem related to the risk of mafia infiltration in fund management, Dragons opted to hire “about a thousand people to provide technical assistance to local authorities. But – the magazine objects – they received relatively modest salaries and three-year contracts”. However, the government of Georgia Meloni took a different line.

It has centralised the decision-making process, limiting the involvement of local authorities, and has spent more of the money on subsidies aimed at promoting the objectives of the Recovery Fundhow to make Europe more green and more digital. This requires less technical and administrative capacity. And it should be able to ensure that the money is spent more quickly.”

The English newspaper explains how giant steps forward have also been made on the spending front, even if some doubts still arise about the ability to spend the entire amount within the limit established by the commission “And it should be able to ensure that the money is spent more quickly. Brussels It normally disburses money from the fund only when it is convinced that the country in question has achieved the reforms they investments desired within the established deadlines. Italy has done well on this front. But its greatest challenge, and not only in Southis the Commission’s insistence that the appropriations must be spent by the end of 2026″.

In short, beyond what one might think about the Meloni governmentthere is no doubt that the great media attention that it is attracting from the most authoritative international newspapers is certainly a great novelty for a country that has been too accustomed to living with the idea of ​​always being under examination, like an undisciplined schoolboy. Now, however, at least formally, this idea seems to have disappeared, despite how much they still persist in accusing the prime minister and her government of being isolated at an international level.