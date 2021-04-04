On February 16, 1997, Road Tourism said goodbye to the route, the one that marked its essence, when Lalo Ramos won in the semi-permanent of Santa Teresita. Almost a quarter of a century later, only the romantics of that TC could imagine a road race in 2021. The same is not true in the United States, where Nascar returned to earth 51 years later of his last time.

The dust had settled on the southern circuits where the world’s most important Stock Car category had started at the beginning of the 20th century. A little further north of the red land of the Carolinas and the sand of Daytona Beach that marked the official beginning in 1948, the Food City Dirt Race in Bristol.

It was not on an existing dirt track. Rather, the show was staged at the Bristol Motor Speedway oval, which required 17,500 cubic meters of specially selected red clay. And not even the torrential rain could prevent that, one day later than planned, Joey Logano to replace Richard The King Petty -the most successful driver in the history of the category- as the last Nascar winner on gravel.

At the State Fairground Speedway, which in 1955 had received its first Nascar race without being able to complete it because of the rain, Petty closed an era believed to be over. “It was just a rough old dirt track where all they had done was run horses around him”, He described The King to that circuit located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Joey Logano on his way to the top of the first gravel race of the 21st century. Photo: Nascar Press

The last time was not the last

In that race, Richard Petty took the lead after coming out of the pits on lap 89 in his 1970 Plymouth Road Runner ahead of Benny Parsons, who had led between 14 and 88. In addition to his 117th victory, the then driver 33 year old bagged a prize of $ 1,100, very different from the values ​​that are currently managed, when the winner of the Race of the Stars takes a million. Bobby Isaac, who had won one of three gravel races that season, was third, behind Neil Castles.

“Many times on gravel, the driver recovers more than he can on asphalt because cars run sideways, hit holes and all that. On asphalt, they always had a groove, maybe in the middle, maybe outside. But on land, you can go anywhere you need to run fast. It was more of a challenge. The fun was running on dirt ”, valued the seven-time champion Petty, who obtained 30 of his 200 victories on earth, a record that was not enough to surpass his father, Lee Petty, the winner with 42.

Richard Petty, in his signature Texas hat, during a race in 2020. (AP Photo / John Bazemore)

The land was part of history. Between June 19, 1949 at Charlotte Speedway and September 30, 1970 in Raleigh they had been contested 489 Cup Series races on dirt tracks. But what had started with 40 tests per season – recorded in 1959 and 1960 – ended with just three in the last. “It was the end of an era”, said categorically Petty, winner of two of those three, in that interview with the Nascar site.

The security It was the main reason why these dirt tracks were discarded and the way was made to the paved, more modern and spacious ones. But not the only one. In 1971, he landed in Nascar tobacco company RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and dirt was not the image I wanted to project.

The modern era of the category had begun and with it its popularity, which it enjoyed for three decades. In 2005, the magazine Fortune proclaimed it as “the fastest growing sport in America”. Driven by charismatic drivers, track rivalries and sponsors willing to pump millions, the Nascar was the mirror in which everyone wanted to look at themselves.

Nevertheless, one day the audience dropped and the best pilots withdrew. Many complained that the races were boring, even targeting car safety. So they started asking the fans what they want. “Dirt racing has always been on that list”, confirmed the executives of Bristol Motor Speedway, where the earth flew again after 51 years.

But they weren’t the only interests that mattered. Then, Fox -the chain that owns the broadcasting rights- had already asked Nascar to incorporate a ground event in the calendar.

The summary of the race in which Nascar returned to earth It was in Bristol, on a specially created stage, and it was won by Joey Logano.

Back to earth

A bullring; 17,500 cubic meters of land; a scientist named Dr. Dirt who carefully analyzed which powder was the most similar to that used last century. The organizers mounted a experiment to turn their Bristol Motor Speedway into a dirt track like the old ones, a job that took them the months of January and February.

“When Bristol officials decided to transform their concrete oval, they visited various dirt tracks across the country to learn all the nuances behind the dirt,” said Steve Swift, vice president of operations and development for Speedway Motorsports, which owns the track. Bristol board.

It was he who traveled to 18 different locations within a radius of 240 kilometers To find the native Tennessee red powder, he took samples and sent them to “a gentleman from California by the nickname of Dr. Dirt” for analysis. It was about Ed Davis, a scientist, farmer and dirt racing fanatic who reduced those needed for the new track to three types of dirt.

Thus, a layer of sawdust was first spread over the 0.533 miles (8 kilometers) of the oval. Then, 2,300 trucks they dumped all three components of dirt: leftovers from the 2000-2001 Bristol track, samples from an area of ​​Bluff City, and finally a thin top layer removed from the top of the Gentry Campground hill, which helped level a bowl with a 30 degree tilt that didn’t make the job any easier.

Although the coronavirus pandemic reduced the capacity of the circuit to 40 thousand spectators, the tickets were sold out in a few days. And although the torrential rain he intruded and postponed the appointment, on Monday the first Nascar dust race in 51 years was played.

Kyle larsonWith experience on the surface and owning 43 wins last season, he was the favorite with odds of 5-2. However, an accident on lap 51 that left Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain out damaged their number 5 Chevrolet and put them off in the race, which they won. Joey logano.

Aboard Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford, who had staged a fearsome incident a month earlier at Daytona led 61 of 253 laps and crossed the finish line with 0.554 seconds ahead for his first win in the 2021 season, which already has seven different winners.

Joey Logano, a month ago at Daytona. AFP photo

“How about Bristol on land? This is an unbelievable, unbelievable track, great work from everyone who set up the track. Obviously, a lot of work here in the last days because of the rain. There is nothing like winning in Bristol, but to land and be the first to do it is really special ”, highlighted who added his third victory at Bristol and 27th in the Cup Series.

With the memory of the dirt still on the windshields -also critical because vision was reduced by the dust- and waiting for the next date, on April 10 at the asphalt oval of Martinsville Speedway, Nascar confirmed that in 2022 the land will reappear in Bristol on a date to be confirmed, although they announced that it will be part of the United States spring calendar.

In addition, this 2021 will still give away a weekend of dirt when the pickups – pioneers in returning to this surface in Eldora 2013 – will race at Knoxville Raceway (Iowa), on July 9, for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series category. , the third in importance.

Meanwhile, among Argentine fans the question was repeated on social networks: will the experiment in the mother category of series cars help the TC return to a road circuit? Or is that a mirror in which it is better not to look at yourself?

