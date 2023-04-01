From the ducks and the dispute with the Ajax fans to the possible sale: the parable of Onana

A year ago André made mistakes in the African Cup and with Ajax, now he has attracted the eyes of Chelsea and his sale could help Inter on the transfer market. In the midst of a destroyed car, the exclusion by Ten Hag, the downgrading of Handanovic and miracles in the Champions League: these are the salient passages of the Cameroonian’s intense year



#ducks #dispute #Ajax #fans #sale #parable #Onana