The shooting assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio this Wednesday afternoon in Quito plunged Ecuador into a state of consternation and maximum alert. The proximity of the elections that will decide the succession of Guillermo Lasso on Sunday, August 20, and a deep security crisis that the authorities have failed to contain aggravate the circumstances of the attack, which occurred after the candidate denounced threats from a group of drug traffickers. The president pointed directly to “organized crime” and summoned his security cabinet. These are the keys to a fateful afternoon for the history of Ecuador.

The attempt

Fernando Villavicencio, 59 years old and a journalist by profession, had just participated in a campaign event for his candidacy, Movimiento Construye, at the Anderson school in the Ecuadorian capital. At 6:20 p.m., he left the building and went to his vehicle surrounded by escorts. The hitman fired around 40 shots at the candidate. Some bullets hit him and he died shortly after. Several companions were also injured. The alleged perpetrator died after a confrontation with security agents, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The electoral campaign

What happened has a full impact on an already atypical electoral campaign. The outgoing president, Guillermo Lasso, dissolved the Assembly three months ago and brought forward the call for elections to avoid a possible dismissal. Villavicencio’s candidacy, which promised a strong hand against crime and zero tolerance against corruption, ranked fourth or fifth in the polls, while the favorite is Luisa González, the candidate promoted by former president Rafael Correa. The vote, in fact, opens the door for the return to power of the left.

Fernando Villavicencio addresses his supporters at a rally. COURTESY

The security crisis

Ecuador suffers the worst security crisis in its recent history. The phenomenon worsened during the covid-19 pandemic and is mainly due to the dispute over drug trafficking routes between Mexican cartels. During the electoral campaign, the mayor of Manta, a key port, and a candidate for the Assembly have been assassinated. In recent weeks there have been riots and attacks with explosives. The deaths number in the dozens and although the violence corners the coast and the metropolitan area of ​​Guayaquil especially, it has also reached Quito.

The threats

Villavicencio had denounced threats from a group linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. Specifically, he had received intimidating messages from aliases phyto, a criminal from a gang known as Los Choneros. “If I keep mentioning the name of Fito and mentioning the Choneros they are going to break me,” he had warned. At the same time, he made it clear to them that he was not willing to give in: “Here I am showing my face, I’m not afraid of them.” Los Choneros is a drug gang born in the nineties now at the service of Sinaloa. In turn, the criminal organization is confronted with the groups Los Lobos, Tiguerones and Chone Killers, who work for the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

Experts work in the area where the candidate was attacked. KAREN TORO (REUTERS)

Uncertainty

The murder of Villavicencio now opens a scenario of uncertainty with a view to holding the elections. Some rival candidates announced the suspension of the electoral campaign. President Lasso summoned the main authorities of the country to face the crisis and promised that he will act “with the full weight of the law” against organized crime. For now, violence has stopped the country.

