At 17 he had to abandon football, last August he asked his girlfriend to marry him: today, Ben Cull left

A heartbreaking story, unfortunately concluded with the most tragic of epilogues, is that of Ben Cull. The young man, a former star of English and European youth football, passed away forever on Friday at just 24 years old. Last August, aware of the terrible fate that was awaiting him, he asked his girlfriend Daisy to marry him. Today the young woman’s pain is inconsolable.

He had moved everyone there marriage proposal that Ben, a boy like many others, in love with his other half, but who unfortunately knew very well about the tragic fate that would await him, had done to Daisy Morrison.

In a touching post he had published some very sweet things photo taken in the hospital where he was hospitalized for painful treatment, to which he added these touching words:

Do you want to marry me? ❤️Daisy I had been planning this since last year… This is not exactly what I had in mind when I wanted to tell you how I felt about you and how I could ask you! From the moment I met you I knew you were different in every right way, you changed me for the better, I met you boy and I’m here now man. I don’t know a single person who would do what you did and put up with what you put up with and that’s how I know I would never want to spend my life without you! I promise you that I will fight with all my strength to be able to see you walking down that isle and I promise to remind you of my love for you every single day for as long as I live!

Ben Cull didn’t make it

It is not only Ben Cull’s dream of love that has been interrupted, but also that of a potentially stellar career in the world of football.

Raised in the youth teams of Southamptonhad attracted attention to himself, so much so that he was also called up to the youth team of the English national team on several occasions.

Then, at 17, the terrible diagnosis that forced him to interrupt his career. A Ewing’s sarcomaa rare form of cancer that affected the bones and soft tissues and which in the end, after 6 years of hard struggle, took him away forever at just 24 years old.

Many messages of condolence have appeared on the web in recent hours. Particularly moving was that of the same club that raised him, but most heartbreaking of all was that of Daisy, the girl who she always remained by his side and who now has an unspeakable void in his heart.

To announce the death Daisy herself took care of the former footballer.

Daisy’s words

“The hardest goodbye. Yesterday I lost my entire life, my boyfriend, my soulmate, my person, my entire world. I always hoped and prayed that this day would never, ever come. My heart hurts physically and I have never felt pain like this. My mom and dad couldn’t have chosen a better soulmate for me, they adored you, consider you a son and are hurting so much right now“.

The young one, completely destroyed, says he lost the reason why he smiled every day, the first person he turned to with a problem. In conclusion then: