The three-man midfield is Italy’s strong point: the coach has many alternatives and is studying new solutions. Like that of the Roman attacking mezzala

The triangle yes. All time. Rereading the scores from Roberto Mancini’s 46 games, only one “two” midfield can be found. It dates back to the worst game ever of the cycle, Portugal-Italy 1-0, 10 September 2018. The Cristante-Jorginho duo ends up in the Portuguese dribble blender: impossible to sustain an attack where Chiesa, Zaza, Immobile and Bonaventura wander (without position). A 4-2-4 never seen again. From the following match against Ukraine we return to 4-3-3. Inevitable: the strength of this national team was, and is, the midfield.

The 3-5-2 – Now there is no phenomenon like Pirlo, “a Zico in front of the defense” as Trapattoni called him. But perhaps we have never had so much wealth and so many interpreters so adaptable in multiple roles. This explains the 3-5-2 as an alternative system to the consolidated 4-3-3. We must be less predictable and, above all, more ready to react by inventing solutions during the race (in addition to the ineffective “false nine”). But we can’t give up on our best department. Even in the stage Mancini has always proposed three midfielders: the 3-5-2 cannot ignore a central and two midfielder. Compared to the 4-3-3, however, it offers more density in the middle and allows more freedom to one of the interiors. This is Zaniolo’s sense of “attacking mezzala”: for the coach the Roma player can play both right-wing striker in 4-3-3 and mezzala who joins 3-5-2 adding to the two strikers. Not far from the role that Mourinho designed for him in the last Rome. See also Matches today, January 27 at the Australian Open: schedules and order of play

The double play – Mancini’s is a very advanced three-way median, with a double director. Excluding the confrontation with Spain, he enchanted the European by always having the upper hand over his rivals. An elegant and offensive dribble possession. Pep’s Barcelona had Busquets-Xavi, Real Madrid imposed for years with Modric-Kroos protected by Casemiro, this year Inter play more games with the Brozovic-Calhanoglu duo. There is no shortage of examples, but Mancini has been studying double play since the first day. Brave choice in this physical football: neither Jorginho nor Verratti are two giants and they are now 30 years old. Yet the technique prevailed. And the blue tank offers names ready for succession: it is easy to imagine that one day soon the director duo will be Tonali-Locatelli. A true alter ego of Jorginho – a central by profession – but there is not. For Mancini, today, the deputies of the Italian-Brazilian are Sensi (with offensive propensity, but much less protective for the defense) and Cristante. See also Dakar | Barreda: "The penalty was a bit of a misunderstanding"

Mezzali directed by – The list of mezzals is wider. The coach can have fun composing a department of extraordinary variety. Alongside Jorginho, in addition to Verratti, he played – always with excellent results – Locatelli. The national team re-proposes the dynamics of Sassuolo, in which Loca set wide (and higher) on the left, while the Juventus midfielder forces him to screen in front of the defense, a role that is tight for him. Tonali is emerging: after a year of purgatory, he is the leader of Milan. He could join Jorginho and replace him. Finally, there is the Pessina option, a player who gives balance and depth and can stand next to the play or verticalize. A little less the center of attention, but at the European Championship he was an added and very precious starter.

Raid Mezzali – One half-wing is imposed, the other attacks. In Italy owner Verratti distributes ideas and balls while Barella, on the other side, wears himself out back and forth, restarts the action, enters the area and shoots (6 goals, only 2 less than Immobile and Belotti). Stretcher is indispensable but often squeezed beyond the lawful. An interesting alternative is coming, Frattesi, less competitive, but multi-role: he can propose himself as a central player (he did it in Sassuolo) and, thinking back to the Under 21, play anywhere. There is Lorenzo Pellegrini with his mobile and elegant interpretation as an attacking midfielder. Finally the suggestion Zaniolo. In Rome he was a right-wing striker and midfielder: in midfield, however, he was struggling and the technicians reproached him for not taking an interest in the attacking phase. Mou has found a middle ground, a striker who “rips” behind the striker. Mancini can field him on the right, where Berardi and Chiesa are already there, but in the eventual 3-5-2 he thinks of him as an attacking midfielder. In any role, the real Zaniolo would be the biggest purchase. See also Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini, candidates for the best coach of the year

January 29 – 12:24

