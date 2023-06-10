The former Sampdoria player Roberto Mancini will be the protagonist in the new episode, broadcast on Monday 12 June in the late evening on Rai 3, of The Adversarythe new original format produced by Rai Cultura which tells the life of great sports champions through the obstacles and adversities they had to overcome, both on and off the pitch, on their way to success.

Mancini will talk to Marco Tardelli starting from the origins when the ‘Mancio’, just nineteen years old, was called up for the first time to the national team on the occasion of a tour in America, but he was immediately excluded by Enzo Bearzot after going out with some team mates at the end of the game, including Tardelli himself. He will not do better in the following years, so much so that despite the pure football talent and disruptive personality Mancini will never touch a ball in a football World Cup nor, as national coach, will he be able to participate in it.

Mancini and Vialli in 2029 in Milan (agf)

The World Cup is therefore, in his successful career, almost a joke that fate continues to put in front of him and they are the starting point to retrace the most beautiful pages of his history: from the trophies won first with Sampdoria and then with Lazio to the relationship with the friend of a lifetime Gianluca Vialli, who will be remembered in the episode. A compelling story of sport told by those who have lived and practiced it as a champion, which is enriched with precious images and archival footage, such as those of Mancini’s matches with Sampdoria in the 1990/91 championship when he won the Scudetto, one of the last great companies of Italian footballor those of Mancini coach of the national team who led the Azzurri towards the victory of a historic European in 2020.