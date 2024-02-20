













Ninja Kamui is a new Adult Swim production, so in some ways we already know what to expect. I tell you the details below.

Everything you need to know about Ninja Kamui

What is Ninja Kamui about? – A new path of revenge

The beginning of Ninja Kamui It is very spectacular; and it is definitive that we know where the story is going. The series begins with brand new chase scenes: a kind of masked men in dark armor – very modern in materiality, but at the same time very traditional in design– They chase a young man in a suit and after very intense jumps and sword cuts, they manage to decapitate the person they were chasing.

An excellent start that won't let you leave the screen for even a second! The mastery of movement is amazing! After that we are shown a family that lives in the periphery, and is made up of only three people, yes, a very traditional vibe: father, mother and son.

The narrative guides us to an interesting moment, we see the family dynamics they have. Every day is beautiful and surely it is because they know that danger lurks behind them. They are the perfect family who love each other and enjoy every moment of quiet times. After generating this warmth, the problems begin.

The news of grotesque murders of several people – which no one is later able to identify – reaches the ears of the country family. The wife begins to worry and asks her husband what they could expect… Maybe someone could find them? The man suggests that this is impossible and More quiet days pass, until, of course, one fateful night.

The men in black armor arrive at the home at midnight, the man fights simply until he hears his son's scream, after which he staggers, they mortally wound him, but he manages to see how they finish murdering his wife who is lying on the ground next to his son, both in an embrace and on a blanket of thick blood.

The man is taken to a hospital where he dies, however, it takes more than what happened to put an end to him; He comes back to life and the FBI investigates him. After that, one night while he is on the roof, the masked men arrive again and a carnival of blood begins.

Right after, when he has finished murdering dozens of the men in black, the protagonist goes to see his wife and son, in the corpses we see new faces, They were hiding their identity with some kind of technology! After saying goodbye to them, the man returns to his home and John Wick breaks a wall where he hid his past.

From the dust of the destroyed wall emerges a classic samurai mask – the oni, which reminds us of the beginning, when his little son played with a plastic one.

He has awakened one of the most powerful shinobi and it seems that he will not stop until he obtains his revenge.

What fascinated me about Ninja Kamui?

The animation of Ninja Kamui It's amazing, really amazing! If we remember Samurai Blue Eyeshad a truly amazing contemplative theme, however, this installment is different in terms of scenarios, since Above all, he prefers to emphasize movement and speed in the hand-to-hand combat of ninjas and in action in general.

Source: Adult Swim

It is a great success, since it does not matter if you imagine what the narrative thread will bring, in no way will you want to miss a second of the action it proposes! Ninja Kamui!

Until now, the narrative is not its strong suit, but the combat could put it on a pedestal.

Ninja Kamui's failures

Definitely, Neither the narrative nor the dialogues are the strong point of this seriesHowever, they could still improve it. For now, it was quite predictable from what happened to what is coming, and even the type of person our protagonist is.

Despite this, I'm still waiting for a turn that manages to give us more elements to fall in love with the beautiful sequences of this ninja.

A Ninja Kamui highlight: What can you expect?

It should be mentioned that Sunghoo Park is in charge of project management; But, do you know what's remarkable about it? He has directed Jujutsu Kaisen and The God of High Schoolhim! Of course, both deliveries have body dynamics of another level; and even with that, believe me, this is a peak of the same director.

Source: Adult Swim

Visceral combat and attempts at emotion are what you'll find at the heart of Ninja Kamui! Furthermore, we can see a mysterious and dark breath, which clan does this ninja come from? How did he escape in the first place? It will surely remind us of the protagonist of Hell's Paradise. The narrative has hope, let's see how they handle it.

Where can I watch Ninja Kamui? When are the episodes of the series released?

Ninja Kamui It premiered on February 10, 2024 at midnight; so it's still a winter installment of the year.

Is available in HBO Max, and we can expect its chapters every Saturday, almost Sunday.

It was confirmed that the series will have twelve episodes in its first season. And with those sequences, my goodness, let's see how it turns out and if we could expect a new season.

You still have time to accurately follow this dark animated series; Currently only two episodes have been released. Join this path of revenge soon!

