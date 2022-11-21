From the difficulties with Chelsea to the ducks with Holland: Mendy’s descending parable

African champion in February, at the beginning of 2022 Edouard Mendy was considered one of the best goalkeepers around, but after losing his starting position at Chelsea everything changed. The debut at the 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands is a real disaster: two ducks, two goals conceded. Our correspondent in Doha Filippo Maria Ricci tells us his particular story

