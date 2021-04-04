The nightmare of penalties. With the two maximum penalties last Sunday against Villarreal there are already ten shots from the eleven meters decreed against Granada. The First team that has received the most penalties against. Four of them have been stopped by Rui Silva and the other, by the youthful Angel to William José in the famous San Sebastián match. On the contrary, they have only whistled four in favor. This last penalty has been especially bad because the hand of Víctor Díaz, after being displaced by Pau Torres, is similar to one that was not observed as a Mario Hermoso penalty in the Madrid derby. The things of the VAR and the arbitration criteria.

The most defeated defense. It is somewhat inexplicable that Granada is the most thrashed team in the First Division. They are 49 so many conceded, a fact that contrasts with the flag that Diego Martínez’s team makes of good defensive work. And more striking if we see that Granada has left a clean sheet in nine of the 29 league games. On the other hand, in the Europa League there are seven clean sheets by two in the Copa del Rey. To sum up, Granada have not conceded goals in 18 of the 47 games they have accumulated. Not so bad.

Disagreement between old friends. Our partner from Ideal José Ignacio Cejudo explains it very well. “Diego waited for Emery, but he just bumped his hand by passing by. After the final whistle he fled inside while Diego congratulated the Villarreal players one by one ”. The wounds from the quarrel that both had in the match played at La Cerámica do not seem to have healed. “There are more important things in life”, the Granada coach was limited to answering, who, in an aseptic way, limited himself to recognizing Emery as a “top” coach. Disagreement between old friends.

90 years are nothing. Granada has already started the events to celebrate this great anniversary. The team already wore the 90th anniversary design against Villarreal for the first time this season (see the photo) and will do it again at home against Eibar.

The game of their lives. This year we have repeated more than once that the Granada match in question was “the most important in its history.” We said it against Teuta because it was their first in the Europa League, then against Naples, then against Molde and now against the three-time European champion, Manchester United. By the way. It seems that the ‘Red Devils’ want to get rid of their goalkeeper, David De Gea.

Andalusians in the quarterfinals. Fact for history. Three of the four Andalusian teams that have played in European competition reached the quarter-finals the year of their debut. Sevilla, in the 1957-58 European Cup (they were eliminated by Real Madrid), Málaga in the UEFA Cup (current Europa League) in 2002-03 where they lost on penalties against Boavista and now Granada . Betis made their debut in the Fairs Cup (first name of the Europa League) against Stade Française in Paris, but were eliminated in the first round. Granada wants to be the first Andalusian to reach the semi-finals at once.