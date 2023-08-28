Monday, August 28, 2023, 07:49



Eating a hamburger, walking through a shopping center or splashing in the pool have surely been among the most common plans for many people this summer. Dabia has also done some of these activities, with one difference: it was the first time in her life that she had done it.

At only 9 years old and with many horrors behind her, this little Saharawi screamed in disbelief when she saw the Glorieta de Orihuela fountain for the first time, an unthinkable infrastructure for those who live with a drum of about 10 liters of water a day.

Dabia comes from one of the Western Sahara refugee camps that are located near the Algerian city of Tindouf. In these camps, called wilayas, about 200,000 people live in highly precarious conditions. In total there are five wilayas in the middle of the Algerian desert: El-Ayoun, Smara, Ausserd, Dakhla and Boujdour.

Dabia landed in Spain with his ears clogged by dirt and insects, in addition to being extremely thin

In one of the dairas —small towns— of Boujdour, Dabia lives with her family. The little girl shares a tent and a simple adobe building with her mother, her four brothers, her grandparents and her uncles. There, they hardly have furniture, they sleep on the floor and relieve themselves in a common point for all the daira.

It is an inhospitable territory that in summer reaches 50 degrees and in winter drops to 2 degrees. Food and water are often scarce and contaminated, causing 30% of children under 5 years of age to suffer from chronic malnutrition.

Young people, for their part, lament the impossibility of having a future in these lands, as well as the inaction of other countries in the face of the violation of rights suffered by these populations for 48 years.

holidays in peace



To give the most vulnerable victims of the conflict a breather, Spain has been developing a project for decades so that families in our country welcome children from these camps into their homes.

In Vega Baja, from the association Familias de Acogida de Niños Saharauis (Fans), located in Torrevieja, the ‘Holidays in peace’ plan is carried out, in search of a more bearable summer for the little ones.

Hundreds of kilos of food, school supplies and personal hygiene utensils are sent from this organization throughout the year. In the summer, they participate in the reception project, which lasts two months.

Every year more than 2,000 refugee children come to Spain, of which around 40 live in the province of Alicante. On this occasion, only two families from Vega Baja have been part of this program, compared to the more than ten that participated a few years ago.

One of these families is that of Carmen Amat, an Oriolan resident of Raiguero de Bonanza, who runs a bar with her family. Carmen has been committed to this program since 2006 in which she, she indicates, “the important thing is to give them a breath of well-being and hope.”

In addition, it stresses the commitment acquired by foster families, who are in charge of carrying out the necessary medical check-ups to verify that the children’s state of health is adequate. At this point, he says that the usual thing is to go to do a complete check-up with analysis and review of the vaccines, as well as a visit to the ophthalmologist and the dentist.

When it comes to providing plans and activities, the associations and leisure centers of the region have played a very important role. Since last July 16, when they landed on Spanish soil, these children have been showered with attention from institutions and social groups, who have gone out of their way to make their short stay an indelible memory.

In this way, activities have been scheduled at water parks, safaris, beaches and even the cinema, which has become one of the favorite places of Dabia Mohamed, the girl fostered by Carmen. “We want them to live a unique experience and enjoy as many things as possible before returning to the camps,” she says.

As for Dabia, the Oriolan only has words of praise: “She is a very good and curious girl, although at first she worried us a lot.” Carmen remembers that the girl came in complicated health conditions, since her ears were blocked by dirt and insects, in addition to being extremely thin. To this day, little her has even gained a few kilos.

On August 29, Dabia and the rest of the children will start the return trip to Algeria. For the return, her mother has made a very special request to Carmen: a thermometer, an unusual instrument in the Saharawi camps. Meanwhile, thousands of people will continue to wait for one day to be granted the greatest gift: their freedom.