Aid to families for billed expenses, “no” to synthetic food, new measures for the procurement code and renewed attention to health: the decree was approved by the Council of Ministers for a total amount of resources allocated equal to 4, 9 billion euros, while the go-ahead for the competition law was skipped. As regards gas, the reduction of VAT to 5% and the zeroing of system charges are confirmed for the next quarter.

The VAT rate reduced to 5% for district heating has been extended. Furthermore, the social bonus was confirmed until 30 June, the discount on electricity and gas bills for families with Isee up to 15 thousand euros. Instead, a new incentive has been introduced for all citizens from October to December to offset heating costs. Businesses will be able to continue to benefit until 30 June from the 40% and 45% tax credits if in the first quarter of 2023 they recorded an increase in the price of electricity and gas bills of more than 30%.

The decree – reports the Mef – contains the allocation of around 1.1 billion euros in favor of Regions and autonomous Provinces to limit the impact of the payback of medical devices on companies in the sector. Inserted in the new procurement code a rule called “Italy first” which sets award criteria for the percentage value of products originating in Italy or in EU countries. Finally, on synthetic meats, there is a ban on the production (but not the importation) in Italy of foods derived from cell cultures or tissues of vertebrate animals.

“It is a law that is based on the precautionary principle because today there are no scientific studies on the effects of synthetic foods. We reaffirm the highest level of protection of citizens’ health and the safeguarding of our nation’s heritage and our agri-food culture which is based on the Mediterranean diet”, says Health Minister Orazio Schillaci.