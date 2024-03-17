Last Thursday there was a dinner with the directors of this newspaperthe columnists, reporters and some officials elected and governmental. They presided Luis Javier Salido Artola, Executive President of the EL DEBATE chain and the State Governor, Rubén Rocha Moya. In this coexistence, the attendance of candidates from the plurality of parties with a presence in Sinaloa: to senators, federal representatives, mayors and local representatives. This attendance shows how THE DEBATE it's a plural media, beyond the specific preferences of each collaborator or manager. That gathering showed a part of the Mexico and Sinaloa democratic. The entire night was one of civilized and even friendly conversation. Of course, there was a lot of irony at all the tables between the guests' talks. To illustrate this concept, we return to what was published here in 2016 about irony with others, and, above all, in political action:

Of irony

Irony is above all a simulation. The RAE definition says: “Expression that implies something contrary or different from what is said, generally as a disguised mockery.” It is also: “Fine mockery.” But always, a simulation, not a deception, not a lie, just a mask.

One of the main memories and what irony is for art is in the work of Rainer María Rilke, “Letters to a Young Poet”, in the second:

“First of all, something about irony. Do not let yourself be dominated by it, and even less so than on any other occasion, in moments of sterility. In those who are fertile, try to take advantage of it as another means to understand life. Used purely, irony is also pure, and there is no reason to be ashamed of it. But if you feel that she is already too familiar to you and fear her growing intimacy, then turn to big and serious matters, before which she will always remain small and helpless. Look for the depth of things: that's where irony can never descend… And when you have thus taken it to the edge of the sublime, find out at the same time if that way of understanding life springs from your own and essential need. Well then, under the influence of serious things, he will end up detaching himself from you – if it is something merely accidental -; or – if it really belongs to you as something innate – it will gain strength, and will become a serious instrument to be included among the means with which you will capture your art.”

At the end of the journey, there it is in creation. There is the secret of the authors of popular songs that continue to endure over time, beyond the dizzying flow of information and communication instruments made by the legions of idiots. It is a great irony in the verse by José Alfredo Jiménez that says: “I liked December so that you would leave, that your cruel goodbye would be my Christmas…”. At the center is irony: the pain that only cruelty can inflict.

Paragraphs: Of equality and terror

Now, focusing on the issue of political action, it was written back in 2016: “The foundation of the constitution of a State is the equality of all members of a social group. This means that the whole can accept to constitute a nation in a territory and a population. Everyone is equal at that moment of the constitution, and they are equal again each time they vote. With free, secret and periodic voting, to transfer political representation. In a democratic regime, freedom is fundamental so that each individual can decide who is the political representative. And, above all, he can, if he so decides, change in the next election. No one can restrict the freedom of each one. Also, to decide: what to write, with whom to feel pleasure, what clothes to wear, what music to listen to, what newspaper to read, what Facebook or Twitter (today X) to follow, who our family is, what to do with our time…But never, the Freedom can allow one to restrict the freedom of the other, no matter how much the unconscious screams and shouts, well, they even march, Carlos Fuentes said, “Good consciences.” Much less, for them to destroy, kill and inflict terror, like the religious alienates 23 years ago in the twin towers in New York.” (Readings, EL DEBATE, 11/Sep/2016). Above all: the social plurality of the democratic regime, and that was the coexistence of EL DEBATE and its publications throughout the year.

