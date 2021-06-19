Ibrahim Raisi is a 60-year-old conservative cleric who is close to the Iranian regime’s guide, Ali Khamenei. The two hail from the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, and he was one of his students there.

Raisi will be the eighth president of Iran since the outbreak of the revolution in 1979, and will succeed reformist President Hassan Rouhani, who served two terms in the country’s presidency.

Raisi ran in the 2017 presidential election against Rouhani, but failed after receiving only 38% of the vote.

And he succeeded this time, after the Guardian Council expelled a number of strong reformist candidates, such as Ali Larijani, the former parliament speaker, which led to a massive boycott of the elections.

These current elections are seen as tailored to a major measure, especially with the disqualification of his most prominent rivals from participating in the elections.

Until his election, the new president held the position of head of the judiciary in Iran, and before that he held many positions in the regime, including the presidency of the Astan Quds Razavi Charitable Foundation, which oversees the affairs of the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, which is one of the most prominent religious sites for Shiites.

The head of this institution granted Raisi great influence in the country, because of its large assets, and he remained in this position for three years.

“anti-Corruption”

In March 2019, Raisi assumed the position of head of the judiciary in Iran, and his main task assigned to him by the Supreme Leader was to “fight corruption”, and since he is the head of the judiciary in Iran and has ambitions to lead the country, he used his powers to try a number of those who might compete with him in the elections Among them is Sadeq Larijani, Ali Larijani’s brother.

The “fight against corruption” continued with Ibrahim Raisi until the presidential elections, when he raised it as a slogan in his propaganda campaign, presenting himself as “the enemy of the corrupt.”

Raisi is known for his fanaticism and exaggeration in conservative positions in Iran, compared to even the rest of the supporters of this current, as he banned a concert in the city of Mashhad in 2016.

“Death Commission”

But this may be simple compared to his involvement in the mass executions of dissidents in the eighties of the last century, according to human rights organizations and the Iranian opposition.

For decades, Ebrahim Raisi remained a key component of the Iranian judicial system, and took the position of public prosecutor in the capital in the 1980s when he was only 29 years old.

He was part of what is known as the “Death Commission” that carried out the task of executing thousands of detainees from the left and Marxists in 1988, on charges of belonging to the “People’s Mujahideen”.

While the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political wing of the “People’s Mojahedin”, says that 30,000 people were executed, other estimates indicate that the actual number ranges between four and five thousand.

Amnesty International says Ibrahim Raisi was part of the four-member “death commission” that ruled without trial for dissidents to death before burial in mass graves.

When Raisi was asked decades later about this dark page in the history of Iran, he denied any role in it, but praised the decision issued by the then leader, Khomeini.