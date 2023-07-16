Derbez, Aguilar, Fernández… The alerts of nepo baby —children of celebrities who jump on the family fame bandwagon—also resonate in Mexico. The neologism was one of the most present words on social networks last year to mark the change in trend among network users, who went from adore the children of celebrities to hate them. The list of characters with important last names on Mexican screens includes groups that have forged dynasties. This is the case of the children and grandchildren of the legendary actress Silvia Pinal, but there are also names that are gaining spotlight attention alone now, such as Emilio Osorio or Paul Stanley, with the reality show from Televisa The House of the Famous. The last to join the trend was Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina Pinault, who, at just 15 years old and in one of her first interviews, said that she wanted to be an actress and director because “that’s what makes sense in my head.” ”. Some statements that did not surprise anyone.

Like Pinault, many young people are born with the path marked by the wake of their parents’ fame. They learned to walk and talk with the light of the spotlights, and they can no longer imagine themselves without them. But why are they so hated if they go on to achieve stardom? The wave of derogatory comments to the sons of Hollywood heavyweights spawned the term “sons of nepotism” or nepo babywhich was collected in a column by Nate Jones in the magazine vulture to finish consolidating the word: “Like psoriasis, this label is something you are born with.”

Emilio Osorio carries that brand with him. The 20-year-old who is now making headlines for his participation in the Mexican big brother The House of the Famous He is the son of producer Juan Osorio and singer Niurka Marcos. A review of Emilio’s filmography quickly reveals that all the roles he has had in his career in series or soap operas coincide with the list of productions of his father. The sporadic appearances of his mother in the Show in fashion and her reactions when she hears how she lost her virginity or while recounting the death of one of her brothers guarantees more audience pulls for the channel.

The musicians Alex, Vicente and Alejandro Fernández in Las Vegas (USA), in 2021. Chris Pizzello (AP)

Osorio’s legacy is present in many other wealthy Mexican families who inherited power and success, but now the Internet has placed them before a new mirror, more critical of privilege. The American columnist summarizes it within the new phenomenon of the awakening of the new generations. “A baby is a blessing, a baby nepo is physical proof that meritocracy is a lie,” he wrote in a section of ‘New York’ magazine.

The term made noise mainly in the US, land of the American dream, where the myth that you can achieve anything with effort is still very much in force. Consequently, some protagonists of this controversy insist that the term is unfair because it does not take talent into account, as in the case of Maude Apatow (the actress who gives life to Lexi in Euphoria) or with Lily-Rose Depp. “I think I have to work twice as hard to prove that I’m not just a last name,” said Johnny Depp’s daughter before being devoured by criticism.

In Mexico, a country with less social mobility, the discourse of meritocracy dissolves in the data, which shows that the stagnation in the class in which you were born is more pronounced than in the neighbor to the north. On the southern side of the border, having a last name with weight is not hidden or denied, as it happens in the US with certain artists, businessmen and politicians. An example of this is that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of the richest businessmen in Mexico, is proud of his heritage and family by describing himself as nepo baby in his Twitter bio. “What fault do I have that their parents were assholes and they did not inherit anything?”, She came to publish on this social network.

Paul Stanley, Osorio’s partner in the reality Mexican, nor does he hide whose son he is before the cameras of the program. “I’m going to leave you something, and I want you to double and multiply that something,” he recounted that Paco Stanley told him a week before he was murdered. While Paul was on the show, a documentary was released about the death of his father, the popular host and presenter from Mexico. As Jones explained in his column, “the child of a celebrity is an easy marketing bait,” and several took him in The House of the Famous with participants like Osorio and Stanley.

Dynasties of fame and power

Other surnames in Mexico have managed to accumulate so much fame in each branch of the family tree that they can be considered one of the most influential families in the world of entertainment in the country. Silvia Pinal established herself as an exponent of the golden age of Mexican cinema and all of her daughters and some of her granddaughters managed to succeed either by acting or singing. Alejandra Guzmán, the result of Pinal’s marriage to the musician Enrique Guzmán, is a singer and has had several appearances on soap operas. Even the youngest son, Luis Enrique Guzmán, despite not having ventured into the industry, fills the headlines for being “son of”. The last one about a paternity test that questions whether Pinal’s grandson belongs to the dynasty.

The eldest daughter of the muse, actress Sylvia Pasquel, continues to work tirelessly in television productions, while her eldest daughter Stephanie Salas Banquells has shared the screen with her on the program One day to live. Salas continued the legacy by having a daughter with Luis Miguel, who instead of starting out as nepo baby in the cinema or modeling, he chose to monetize his inherited fame through social networks. Michelle Salas has found her own place as a Mexican ‘influencer’.

In parallel, another actress from the golden age started her own acting clan. Lucille Silvia Derbez was the first in the saga. She gave birth to Eugenio Derbez and her sister, Silvia Eugenia, both also actors. The first debuted as a comedian and all his offspring are dedicated to the same thing as his grandmother and father. Aislinn, Vadhir and José Eduardo are actors with a greater or lesser presence in recent years. The youngest, Aitana, is still eight years old, but she already stands out in gossip magazines and has more followers on Instagram than possibly all the readers of this article combined. “The journey of a baby nepo begins when they are literally babies,” recalls Jones.

Three generations of singers

In the field of music, one of the long Mexican lineages of fame are the Aguilars. It all starts with the famous singer and actor Antonio Aguilar, who shared the screen with his wife, also a film muse, Flor Silvestre. While that marriage destined for success was on tour, another singer was born in the family: Pepe Aguilar, who after accumulating millions of records sold founded his own record company. In the same way that he accompanied his parents on tours, so did his sons, his singers: Leonardo and Ángela Aguilar. The latter already has several Grammy nominations, collaborations with established artists in music such as Steve Aoki and has come to sing the United States national anthem for Barack Obama at the house of Antonio Banderas. “When Obama was very young, my parents did come over there,” she acknowledged in an interview with EL PAÍS.

History repeats itself with his professional partner, Álex Fernández, son of Alejandro Fernández. Álex accompanied his father on one of his last tours as a special guest, but all the lights were on Alejandro. Son of mariachi singer Vicente Fernández, he recognizes that being a nepo baby it is a heavy load. “It weighs a lot, it weighs a lot. But as the saying goes: if life gives you lemons, make lemonade, ”he explained in an interview. His son Álex has also followed that mantra, necessary to continue the family tradition of singers. “I feel like I have an obligation. Just as my father taught me, I cannot fail my son and I have to do the same. My father gave his life for me. I will do the same”, Alejandro told this newspaper.

Regardless of the weight of talent over last name, the children of celebrities have flooded the sector. Jones admits that the phenomenon has always been present to a greater or lesser extent in Hollywood, but highlights a nuance. “Today they are not only abundant, they are prospering,” says the writer. Fame, like wealth, is an asset that accumulates and that finds in industry contacts the ideal environment to grow, celebrities know it. And when it merges into a couple with two last names worn out in magazines, it reaches its apotheosis. And if not, tell the teenage children of friends Salma Hayek and Alfonso Cuarón. The director’s son Rome He uploaded to his social networks that his companion for his graduation was neither more nor less than Valentina Pinault.

