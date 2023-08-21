Now that the championship begins, the coach is dedicating himself in particular to some aspects: the effectiveness against the lined-up defenses needs to be improved and the insertion of eight new players (which are about to rise to nine) has been completed.

The very first objective, the practical and small one that must be achieved in Bologna, is very clear after the advances made on the first matchday: we must respond immediately to Inter and Napoli, follow the same trail of the three points to confirm that yes, Milan have the total right to citizenship in the big club who will fight for the Scudetto until the end. Compared to twelve months ago, Pioli is handling a very different situation. In August 2022, Milan had changed very little, perhaps making the mistake of thinking that a couple of grafts would have been enough to confirm the goodness of the squad-scudetto (the problem is that those grafts – specifically De Ketelaere and Origi, turned out to be null ). August 2023 instead tells of a revolution. Eight purchases that, between now and the end of the market, could rise to double figures (the ninth, Pellegrino, is practically closed). The Rossoneri coach is called to a very different job here than he was a year ago. Let’s see what are the main nodes that emerged during the summer.

Eight new faces, we said. Defense aside, from the navel up the Devil has changed profoundly. Meanwhile, there is another game system, which in the offensive phase is not so distant from the old 4-2-3-1, but which nonetheless requires a different approach. Then there's a whole new median. Two thirds are new in the strict sense of the term, because they come from the market; the triptych is completed by Krunic, senator from Pioli but dealing for the first time with deliveries in the center of a three-man median. In front, however, the big news is on the right: Pulisic or Chukwueze are the two new interpreters, with Romero right behind them. There is no trace of the old Milan in those territories. Reflections with which we reach a single, inevitable conclusion: Pioli will have to find a way to connect all the dots, to insert a large number of players within a group that in the last few years has always rested on the same columns. It's called amalgam, to use an outmoded term. And it must be found quickly.

It is the paradox, bordering on the inexplicable, of this Milan: the greatest difficulties of the AC Milan summer came from the defence, which is the only department that hasn't changed one iota. The four-man line-up with which the Diavolo starts is the same as in the second half of last season. And when Kalulu were to play instead of Thiaw, it would be the defense that won the championship. Yet July and August showed one crack after another. Departmental and individual errors and horrors. Bad Tomori, less attentive Thiaw, lackluster Kalulu. Milan gave the unpleasant sensation of being drillable and poorly organised. Childish mistakes, which from now on would cost points.

3 – goals from open play — The problem has – partially – reappeared in the last two friendlies with Es Sahel and Novara, but still remains topical: Milan are struggling to find goals from open play. Obviously it’s perfectly fine to do it from dead ball, it’s part of the game, but it would be useful to rediscover those automatisms that a couple of years ago made the Diavolo a team that was fun to watch and extremely effective in developing the game with the ball at your feet. Up until the sixth friendly (out of a total of eight) this summer, the only goal from open play had been that of Romero at Real Madrid.

It is another difficulty that emerged in the pre-season, but it must be emphasized that it is a problem already abundantly seen during last season. Milan, due to the nature of the coach and the characteristics of the players, was and remains a team in transition. A team that exalts itself in the restart, or in any case against aggressive opponents, who are under high pressure. The problems come against closed opponents, or in any case well placed. Milan slows down, doesn't find one-on-ones, often relying on crosses from the trocar as in football thirty years ago. Solutions? The new arrivals guarantee greater unpredictability, between the percussions of Loftus-Cheek and the flashes of Pulisic and Chukwueze.

5 – the alternative to giroud — It is the hot spot of the last few days of the transfer market. We need another centre-forward because Giroud cannot physically be asked for another season like last year. In the background remains the great Okafor dilemma, that is a player who does not have the characteristics of a pure center forward, but who in the club’s plans has been taken as an alternative to Oly. It will be necessary to put him in a position to succeed, more than anything else it will have to be Pioli who manages the flow of play based on who will line up in the center of the attack. For the rest, the management is continuing to scan the market (Broje, Ekitike, Azmoun and Jovic are the names that have come up), a clear sign that the problem is well known at the top levels of the club.