Paolo Borsellino, a few days before he blew up in Palermo, told his wife that the mafia would murder him but only after someone else had decided. The facts proved him right. The acceleration that the organization of the attack underwent was anomalous and counterproductive for the mafia itself. In Parliament, in fact, the so-called Falcone decree lay with less and less chance of being converted into law, a provision that contained, among other things, 41bis and life imprisonment, rules that the mafia feared more than anything else. Well, Borsellino’s death forced Parliament to approve that decree. So, at that moment, killing Borsellino went against the interests of the mafia. There were evidently higher interests. Not to mention the red diary on which Borsellino wrote down everything and which disappeared from the scene of the massacre taken, presumably, by men of the secret services, certainly not by mafia. On the other hand (in addition to having tragically announced Borsellino himself) that via d’Amelio was not just a mafia massacre, various exponents of Cosa Nostra argue. Gaspare Spatuzza, assassin of Don Pino Puglisi, once he became a collaborator of justice, said that in the garage where the explosives were placed in the Fiat 126 there was a person completely unrelated to the mafia.

In the reasons for the first degree sentence of the Borsellino quater trial, the judges wrote that “Via D’Amelio was the biggest misdirection in history”. Vincenzo Scarantino, the false repentant who denounced himself as the perpetrator of the massacre was induced to declare the false to the investigators. He has always maintained that to push him to lie were some policemen of the Flying Squad of Palermo including the then commander Arnaldo La Barbera who had, again for the judges who wrote that sentence, “A fundamental role in the construction of false collaborations with justice and was also intensely involved in the disappearance of the red agenda”.

Men of the institutions, therefore, presumably involved in misdirection. The same accusation made against the carabinieri in the Cucchi case. The same accusation that has led to the convictions of countless exponents of the carabinieri, the police or the secret services in a country where the most important truths are still unknown.

A country in which a first massacre by unknown principals and certain misdirections, that of Portella della Ginestra, was consummated even before the approval of the republican Constitution. It was May 1, 1947 when eleven peasants, including four children, were murdered in Piana degli Albanesi (only by Salvatore Giuliano and the men of his gang?).

In Piazza Fontana, in 1969, 17 people died. Years later some service men were sentenced for misdirection, including General Gianadelio Maletti, head of department D of counter-intelligence.

Among other things, the massacre of Piazza Fontana took place two days after the massacre of Viale Lazio in Palermo, a massacre conceived by Stefano Bontate (one of the signatories of the pact with Berlusconi for whose intermediation Dell’Utri was convicted) and which was made by the Corleonese Riina and Provenzano. That Riina whose lair was not immediately searched after his capture (the picciotti thought about cleaning it up before the arrival of the police) and that Provenzano who was not captured when Luigi Ilardo – a mafioso who had repented and was acting as an infiltrator on behalf of the state – he had brought him to the Ros of the carabinieri on a silver platter indicating the exact place where he was. Ilardo, who had information on the instigators of the massacres outside the Mafia, was murdered a couple of days before the appointment he had with the magistrates.

In 1972 in Peteano, near Gorizia, a car bomb killed three carabinieri. Well, not even the death of three young members of the Arma prevented the leaders of the carabinieri from sidetracking the investigations. In 1992, in fact, General Dino Mingarelli and Colonel Antonino Chirico were definitively sentenced.

Two years later, in Brescia, in Piazza della Loggia, a bomb left in a dumpster killed eight people who were taking part in a demonstration against terrorism. Even those investigations were repeatedly sidetracked and Maurizio Tramonte, one of the convicts, was an informant of the secret services.

A few days later, in the night between 3 and 4 August 1974, on the Italicus train that was passing on the Bologna-Florence railway, a bomb killed 12 and wounded almost 50. Even then the investigations were repeatedly sidetracked by men of the police and secret services, many of whom belonged to the P2, the Masonic lodge led by Licio Gelli, that Gelli definitively condemned for the misdirection carried out during the investigations of another terrifying massacre, that of Bologna, which caused the death of 85 people. For having misled those investigations, however, not only the “venerable teacher” was sentenced but also men of the State such as the colonel of the carabinieri and SISMI officer Giuseppe Belmonte and Pietro Musumeci, another secret agent. Currently on trial, again with the accusation of misdirection, there is another ex-carabiniere: Piergiorgio Segatel.

“If we mislead, if we hide the evidence, it is because we have to cover up truths that are destabilizing. It is because we have to keep the faces of the excellent principals covered ”. These are still Scarpinato’s words.

The question of “excellent principals” does not concern Stefano Cucchi. However, if the misdirections were to be proven in court, the Cucchi case will also be the umpteenth example of the presence in the State of an Anti-State that works for self-preservation, for self-protection or to protect terrorists, mafia , deviant secret service men, fixers, foreign interests, fearful politicians, involved politicians and law enforcement men who caused the death of a boy like Stefano.