When he was only 22 he had decided the World Cup in Brazil, then he found himself unemployed for more than three months. In two seasons he has relaunched, now he flies to Qatar with his him Germany
A bit like the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Mario Götze was in the underworld but he is coming out of it. Without ever looking back to observe the past, which would make him fall back into pain and difficulties. Hansi Flick has called him up for the World Cup in Qatar, including him in the squad of the German national team five years after the last time.
#crisis #callup #World #Cup #rebirth #Mario #Götze
Leave a Reply