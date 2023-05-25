The independent studio Giant Squid was present at the Playstation Showcase presenting his new game Swords of the Sea. This developer is known for games like Abzu and The Pathless.

In the following trailer we can see a lot of influence from Journey but we will have to wait for more information about the game, which has a very satisfactory visual load.

It is confirmed to be in development for PS5 and Steam. There is no release date for it.

Via: PS Showcase