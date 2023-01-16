León, Guanajuato.- The Leonese restaurant specializing in hamburgers, rock star burger thought it would be a good idea to invite musical bands to play at its branch in the León MX District inside the León Fair, in exchange for giving them hamburgers and “chelas”, total what could ‘bad salt’… and that’s how it went on social networks.

The netizens let go with everything against the restaurant chain, which is quite popular in the city, because they saw this offer of the establishment as an action that contributes even more to the labor precariousness of certain professions, such as music.

The memes and criticism did not take long to flood the networks pointing out the terrible taste of the offer and even ironically, there were those who offered the restaurant the opportunity to prepare hamburgers at a children’s party in exchange for using their kitchen and being able to ‘pancake’ at the end of the event.

“As you can see, Rockstar Burger will be my daughter’s birthday, they will be able to attend and serve their product for free when they finish, they can bartend, the space is decent and the kitchen is also ready,” user Angel Iván Zuñiga Gaytán responded to the Facebook post.

There were also those who were more severe in their criticism and despite the fact that the community manager tried to relax the matter, the issue quickly escalated.

“Y If they better start respecting the musician’s profession? What hypocrisy to call oneself “Rockstar” and not support the musician’s union as it deserves,” wrote the user Paco Pinedo de Anda in response to the publication.

“Hey Band! The call is for local talent who wants to have a space to make themselves known, we not only provide hamburgers and drinks, but also a stage and audio engineer available to the band. The point is to give them that space totally free.” answered Rockstar, but it was too late the damage was done.

Given the poor reception of the “offer” of the establishment, he preferred to withdraw the proposal and the publication was deleted from his social networks, but the memes continued to circulate.

It is still unknown if any band responded to the call of the restaurant, since without a doubt for emerging bands or fans who do seek to position themselves it could be an attractive offer, but it was clear that on this occasion the tact of the community failed them a bit by not considering that there are those who do live on their music.