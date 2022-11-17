Lautaro, Maxi, Julio and Matías do not want to hear about goodbyes. “One more can play Messi, why not?” “Let’s have faith”, they encourage each other with their Argentina national team jerseys. A 20-hour trip and “four years’ savings” have brought them from the place where soccer is a religion – it was the “hand of God” that scored “the goal of the century” in the 1986 World Cup – to the country where religion is law. “Yes, before coming we have consulted the legislation. You have to be more careful, behave well… In Argentina at this time we would be drinking beer in the street, but not here,” explains Lautaro, 26, between sip and sip of mate.

The Argentines are the loudest on the so-called cornice of Doha, where you can also see many shirts from Mexico and Brazil. Youssef and Mostafa, 15 and 14-year-old Qataris respectively, observe the atmosphere with enthusiasm. They wear the canarinha, but they also really like Spain and mourn Piqué’s farewell: “This year the players of the Spanish team are younger”, they explain, fully informed of Luis Enrique’s final call-up -20 of the 26 are debuting for the first time in a World and the average age is 25.2 years-. They have never set foot in Brazil, but it is his favorite team and today he is in his country. “This is impressive. The media are saying bad things about Qatar, but everyone is welcome here, no matter their skin color or what language they speak,” Youssef said.

The major international media have made reports denouncing the death of workers who have raised the infrastructures of the World Cup to 50 degrees in summer – until 2019 it was not prohibited by law to work outdoors at the hottest hours of the day – and the residents of Qatar with the that this newspaper has spoken complain about the “bad publicity”. They prefer to highlight the changes that the country has made after obtaining the venue for the tournament in 2010, such as building seven stadiums, hotels, a subway… to accommodate more than a million people in a territory equivalent to the region of Murcia. For this reason, the Qatari newspapers highlight on their front pages this Thursday the statements of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who has spoken out against the boycott of the World Cup in Qatar. “It is a bad idea to politicize the sport. And doubts, whether about the climate or about human rights, should not be raised when the event is already here, but before, when the competitions are awarded”. The president of FIFA at the time, Sepp Blatter, has admitted that it was “a big mistake” to give the position of host of the tournament to the Arab country instead of the US and has attributed precisely to Nicolas Sarkozy, head of state in France between 2007 and 2012, the maneuvers so that the emirate was finally chosen.

This controversial vote has caused the World Cup to be held for the first time between November and December, although the temperature this Thursday in Doha was that of a heat wave day in Spain, where there are already nougats for sale in supermarkets. The Qataris walk around in short sleeves, with the jerseys of their favorite teams. They, in suffocating black abayas down to the feet. At ten to five in the afternoon the call to prayer sounds and the human trail divides: some walk towards the countdown clock, a favorite photo for selfies with the row of towering Doha skyscrapers behind; others towards the mosque. In the World Cup press center, a kind of airport without planes, with restaurants, shops, and moving walkways, there is also a “prayer area.” Actually, two: one for men and one for women.

The roof of the area of ​​the television channels that have come to cover the World Cup is a spectacular tetris of cables that will connect the emirate with the rest of the planet for a month. South Korean envoys have posted a photograph on his cabin door that looks like a poster for a spy movie: three men in dark suits and ties standing on desert dunes. Some workers put the last pieces of carpet: everything is new in this pavilion and in this country that became independent in 1971 and that, after making good friends with the leaders of the West for their money, their oil reserves and especially gas, now he aspires to win over the people, that is, potential tourists, by attracting the most popular men in the world, soccer players, to his torrid territory.

The strategy is obvious: a goal from Messi, a video of Beckham praising Qatari culture and hospitality over a dhow -the traditional boat used to search for pearls before discovering much more profitable raw materials- make them forget everything else: the dead workers, the criminalization of homosexuality, the guardianship system for women… For the moment, among the fans who They have paid thousands of euros to attend the last World Cup of the “messiah”, Messi, it is working. Although the British comedian Joe Lycett (1.2 million followers on Instagram) has sent the English soccer player and former Real Madrid player a harsh message through social networks: “I have always considered you a gay icon. You were one of the first to do photo shoots with gay magazines, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl, which is the gayest thing a human being can do. But now it is 2022 and you have signed a contract of 175 million euros with Qatar to be their ambassador during the World Cup. Qatar is one of the worst places in the world to be gay: homosexuality is illegal, punishable by prison, and if you’re a Muslim, possibly even death. You’ve always talked about the power of football to do good, so I’m giving you a choice: If you renounce your deal with Qatar, I’ll donate £10,000 to support the LGBT community, and if you don’t, I’ll throw this money into a shredder just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and not only money will be destroyed, but your status as a gay icon.

