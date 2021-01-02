From the correspondent The Corona Year received a tragic conclusion in Norway, whose landslide reminds us that we are at the mercy of nature

The impact of climate change on landslides has come to the fore in connection with the events in Norway, writes Jussi Sippola, HS’s Stockholm correspondent.

Heavy year received a tragic decision in Norway.

The devastating landslide that began early Wednesday has swallowed at least a dozen residential buildings and left people trapped in their homes in the small municipality of Gjerdrum northeast of Oslo. Rescuers are still searching the crater created by the landslide for nine people who have not been reached. Men, women and children.

It is still possible that they would be alive. Under a landslide, you can survive if there is enough air left in the room.

The pictures and stories from Norway are shocking. Part of the residential area was immediately wiped out by the force of the landslide. The homes of dozens of people disappeared. Some of the buildings had rolled up to 400 meters. More than a thousand people have been evacuated from their homes.

On Friday afternoon after 4 pm Finnish time, rescuers found one dead in the landslide. The hope of finding the nine lost alive fades moment by moment.

Rescue work has progressed slowly because rescuers have not been able to land safely in the crater. It was not until Friday, the first day of the year, that rescuers reached the devastated area on foot.

Norway’s destructive the natural disaster happened at a time when the heavy corona year 2020 began to show signs of a brighter future.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus had gained momentum and even victory over the virus began to emerge ahead. Maybe this was found out.

“ “Running clay is a message from the ice age that has remained beneath the earth’s layers.”

However, both the coronavirus and the Norwegian landslide remind us of a painful fact: we are at the mercy of nature.

The systems, structures, and predictions of the future man-made may suddenly be wiped out if the forces of nature hit in a way we cannot anticipate.

The commute can instantly turn into a journey to the bottom of the gorge, as happened Jan-Tore Bariåsille, who shared his experience in an HS interview on Friday.

Yet it is not known exactly what caused the devastating landslide in Norway, but it is known that the landslide was probably related to the so-called runoff.

Gjerdrum is located in an area at particular risk of landslides caused by clay.

Running clay is a message from the ice age that has remained beneath the earth’s layers. The clay has rumbled in the salt sea since the ice age and has become dense and durable.

But if the salt is washed away from the clay, the clay can turn into a gel. This can happen, for example, as a result of heavy rainfall. Then clay can cause severe landslides.

Gjerdrum has received a lot of rain recently, and last year was the warmest in the entire history of measurement in Norway.

Norwegian the impact of climate change on landslides has come to the fore.

Aerial photo taken on Friday of the extent of the landslide in Norway.­

In Norway, landslides happen from time to time, and there are many devastating landslides in the country’s history that have claimed lives. For example, a landslide in 1905 in the village of Loen and the ensuing tsunami killed 61 people. In 1936, another landslide occurred in the same village, killing 74 people.

For years, however, there has not been as severe a landslide as there is now in Gjerdrum.

The Prime Minister of Norway Erna Sohlberg noted the need to better prepare for the increase in landslides in the future as climate change progresses.

“A large amount of water can make areas previously considered safe more risky. That’s why we need to build even better, ”Sohlberg told Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK.

HS interviewed on Wednesday geology and group leader of the Geological Survey of Finland Timo Ruskeeniemi, which also estimates that climate change may increase the risk of landslides due to warmer winters and increased rainfall.

Norwegian the landslide houses were built about twenty years ago. It was already known at that time that the conditions in the area were demanding.

Contractor of buildings destroyed in a collapse said in an interview with HSthat the construction followed the recommendations of the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute NGI.

Contractor, Director of Gjerdrum Boligutvikling Odd Sæther lives itself just a few hundred meters from the landslide.

“It’s all just so tragic, there were no signs of any downfall. No sounds, no cracks. I don’t know what’s going on now. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, ”Sæther said on Wednesday.

More information is needed to prevent similar accidents in a world where climate change is making it increasingly difficult to predict the future.