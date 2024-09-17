If all the news stories about possible religious offences from almost three decades ago were to be piled up, it is difficult to calculate how high the pile would reach. But it would be high, for sure. There would be multiple newspaper pages – just as there have been hours and hours of radio and television coverage – about the now deceased musician Javier Krahe and his family. famous video cooking a christon a performance about Abel Azcona forming the word “pederasty” with wafers, about Rita Maestre breaking into the Complutense chapel in a bra, about the actor Willy Toledo and his “I shit on God”, about Dani Mateo’s joke in which he called the Valley of the Fallen “shit”, about the magazine Mongolia and its cover of a nativity scene in which the baby Jesus was the poop emoji… Media cases, but also cases that came to nothing, mostly by archiving (Azcona, Mateo, Mongolia), but also by acquittal after a trial (Krahe, Toledo) or an appeal after a conviction (Maestre). Because this crime, that of offending religious feelings, is as media-friendly as it is sparse in terms of convictions, even more so in terms of final convictions. If someone were to place the papers of the sentences with punishment next to the high pile of news, they would not lift a finger from the ground.

The Government, within its generation plan approved on Tuesday, plans to give this crime, among others that affect freedom of expression and artistic creation, “a wording comparable” to that applied by “the countries around us” and to the “jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights”. It remains to be seen what this purpose will translate into. What is certain is that the reform attacks a criminal type that until now has caused a drastic contrast: at the same time that it provided enormous media visibility to the ultra-Catholic groups that filed the complaints, it has resulted in a meager number of convictions. The most prominent group in the activation of legal actions using this crime, the Spanish Association of Christian Lawyers, already protested this Tuesday on its X account against the reform with the following message: hashtag “respect my faith.” “The protection of religious feelings is more necessary than ever,” he warned. Other entities that have based their actions on this type of crime have been Hazte Oír, the Tomás Moro Centre, Alternativa Española and Falange Vasconavarra.

Since 1995, seven years after the repeal of blasphemy, the Criminal Code The Court introduced in its article 525 the current wording of the crime of offending religious feelings, also known as escarnio, there has only been one final conviction and another in the first and second instance, which is being appealed before the Constitutional Court (TC), according to three jurists specialized in crimes that affect freedom of expression: Jacobo Dopico, Rafael Alcácer and José Antonio Ramos. If there has been any other final conviction, it is not included in the reports of the Attorney General’s Office, it would have been by agreement – without recourse to the Court – and would have gone unnoticed. The latest report of the Attorney General’s Office states that in 2023 the counter was zero not only for convictions, but also for indictments, despite the fact that there were five complaints. A spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office states that “almost all” complaints are filed.

Willy Toledo, at a press conference in Madrid after being charged with offending religious feelings in 2018. SANTI BURGOS

The only firm conviction since 1995 was without trial. In 2018, a criminal court in Jaén sentenced a young man who, following a complaint from the Cofradía de la Amargura, had to pay a fine of 480 euros for publishing a photomontage of a Christ with his own face on Instagram. The convicted man, by accepting the sentence, was spared a possible fine 4.5 times higher, which was what the Prosecutor’s Office had requested in that case.

This final sentence is followed by another provisional sentence, but unlike what happened with Rita Maestre, it has been unfavorable to the accused not only in the criminal court but also in the High Court. It is known as the case of the “rebel chumino”. In 2020, a court in Malaga sentenced a woman to pay 2,700 euros for her participation in a protest consisting of the procession of the image of a plastic vagina dressed as a virgin during Women’s Day on March 8, 2013. During the demonstration, Mandillo used elements of Catholic symbolism in a critical and irreverent way and distorted prayers such as the Creed and the Hail Mary, all in the context of a protest against the tightening of the abortion law that the PP was preparing with the support of the Episcopal Conference. She was denounced by Christian Lawyers. And condemned. The sentence did not refer to a single insult, but to expressions such as “we are going to burn down the Episcopal Conference” or “Neither in the name of the Father, nor of the son, but in that of Our Most Holy Cunt.” The woman was convicted of “the obvious intention to ridicule and mock for free a deeply rooted Catholic tradition.” The convicted woman went to the Malaga Court, which confirmed the sentence. Mandillo appealed for protection in 2021 to the Constitutional Court, which has not yet issued its ruling.

Both Mandillo’s appeal to the Court, which upheld the sentence, and the one filed with the Constitutional Court, stress that he was exercising his freedom of expression within a protest, so his objective was not to offend. This is key. The crime requires that the acts be committed “to offend the feelings of members of a religious denomination.” In a society that debates freedom of expression intensely, it is somewhat paradoxical that Mandillo’s name is almost unknown. His case has not been raised by those who claim that in the name of “political correctness” a “culture of cancellation” is being applied.

“Inertia” of the judges

That is the balance: a final conviction without trial and an appeal against the appeal that the three criminal lawyers consulted believe will be annulled by the Constitutional Court. “With the new majority of the Constitutional Court, it seems probable to me that there will be a boost to freedom of expression,” predicts José Antonio Ramos, professor at the University of A Coruña. Jacobo Dopico, professor at the Carlos III, recalls that the case of the “rebellious chumino” is “almost twin” to that of the “insubordinate cunt,” in which there was an acquittal.

Elisa Mandillo, in Malaga. Garcia-Santos

Rafael Alcácer, from the Rey Juan Carlos University, who also believes that the court of guarantees will annul the conviction, makes the following assessment: 525 has had above all a “symbolic” effectiveness and has served to ensure that “certain ideological groups are continually in the media”, taking advantage of a “problem in the design of the criminal type when dealing with a matter as evanescent as religious feelings” and of the “inertia of the judges to admit the complaints for processing almost without prior filtering”. José Antonio Ramos, author of the research, agrees. Death and resurrection of the crime of mockery in Spanish jurisprudence (2019): “In its current form, this crime has had little criminal impact, although it has served to allow small groups to achieve great impact.”

It remains to be seen whether the future wording of the offence – if approved by Congress – will deter groups such as Christian Lawyers from filing complaints. Sometimes, they get the news – and with it visibility – just by filing them, even before they are admitted. This happened when Netflix was taken to court over a satirical series about a gay Christ.