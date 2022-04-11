The Mexican Zócalo is that place where hundreds of tourists intermingle every day to take a photo with the smell of food emanating from street stalls, a group protesting at the gates of the National Palace and hundreds of people walking at an accelerated pace to get to work. Behind that screenshot of the iconic square, the history of a country is hidden. Mexican Benjamin Bross has spent years studying the identity of one of the most symbolic spaces in Mexico. Master in Architecture and Urban Design and doctorate in History, Bross publishes The Zocalo of Mexico City. A story of a constructed spatial identitya book that goes through historical facts to understand how this space has shaped being Mexican and vice versa.

From the Mexica to the Spanish conquest. Or from the Second Mexican Empire to the Mexican Revolution. Bross’s work reviews the beginnings of this public space that ended up being a protagonist in the history of the formation of the country. What were the transformations that it underwent over time and what did they say about the Mexico of each era. “Each time has its sense of place, even if it is the same space. The transformations have been seen for political or economic reasons as well as catastrophic. But what has been impressive is that from the pre-Hispanic period to today it continues to be the navel of Mexican identity,” says Bross in an interview by Zoom.

The plaza “is a thermometer of the Mexican spirit,” says the academic, currently an assistant professor at the University of Illinois (United States). A gauge of national spirit where the cry of independence is celebrated every September 15 and the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students is mourned. “It’s where we go to have the popular expression of the moment about our frustrations and our longings,” he adds. History says that if Mexico is fine, the Zócalo is fine. And that if the country is doing badly, it can be reflected there, he explains. “It exhibits the symptoms of what is happening. There are few places in the world that are so clearly expressive of what is happening not only in the State but in society”.

So it was from the beginning. An example for Bross is the destruction of the Parián market, the commercial and cultural center that was in the Zócalo during the colonial period, axis of economic power as well as a meeting place for all social classes. A remnant symbol of Spanish rule for the nationalist movement of the time, the market was dismantled in 1843 by a project by the Government of Antonio López de Santa Anna. “It was indicative of the physical and structural decline of the nation at the time,” says the academic. “It speaks of an unstable state, internal political conflicts, a desperate society that has not built a nation. It is the very destruction of the sense of a State, because there is no law, there is no stability, there is no common sense of being a nation”. Over time the square became the home of patriotic symbols.

The first record of the Zócalo as a public space comes with the Mexicas, explains Bross. “Most of what is today the Zócalo was the Tenochtitlán market, which was attached to the southern part of the Sacred Enclosure. Depending on which archaeologist you ask, between 15% and 25% of the Sacred Enclosure was what is the Zócalo and between 75 and 85% was the market”. Already at that time it had a double use: on the one hand it was a divine space where ceremonies were performed, and on the other a place of common use. “This spatial expression is itself a continuation of another civilization,” he explains. That space legacy came from the Toltecs, who in turn had rescued it from the Teotihuacans, he says.

The traces of history have been impregnated in the Zócalo. Architecture is perhaps the one that makes them most visible. “The buildings are a testament, a physical incorporation of history through time because they are the product of their moment, of inertia and ideas.” Neither the National Palace, nor the Cathedral nor the City Hall of Mexico City maintain their first versions, he explains. “The first National Palace, which was really the house of Hernán Cortés, changed and became the Viceregal Palace around the middle of the 16th century. It really begins to take a lot of the form it has today under the government of Maximilian I and some of the rituals like the scream have their antecedents in this period”.

The first Cathedral, for its part, fell down. “Another one was built because the first one was not considered of the level it had to have for the great metropolis.” And the City Council, Bross explains, underwent several changes: “The original material they used turned out to be contraindicated and there were structural problems, so they had to rebuild it.” Many of the structures date from the 16th century, he says, but condense various time periods into their walls. One of the last aesthetic renovations, that of the fifties, is the one that has left traces of tezontle, a reddish-colored volcanic rock, on the west side of the Zócalo. “At that time it was used a lot to unify and standardize aesthetics, precisely to generate a type of neo-Mexicanism,” he says.

The fact that it becomes an esplanade and does not have gardens or elements that interrupt the territory has been essential to become the place where Mexicans will interact or protest, says the academic. “A society has to have spaces where it can expand on both the positive and the negative, because they are the escape valves that allow expression and frustration, as well as celebration. When you take away those escape valves from a people, you generate repression, not at the point of a military boot, but it is still a type of repression. And the Zócalo does that for Mexico in a way that few cities and few countries have.”

In that sense, it shows the strength of democracy, he says. “The public sphere is generated through the interaction of citizens who express themselves for or against it. In the Zócalo there are sometimes groups that do not agree in the public sphere, that is a living and strong democracy”. Andrés Manuel López Obrador camped there in 2006 when he claimed electoral fraud. The groups that oppose his government are now demonstrating right there. The Zócalo with its protests, its stalls, its infernal traffic, represents the thousand faces of Mexico.

