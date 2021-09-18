On March 7, 2020, the Avenida de Mayo it was flooded with green like an anticipated celebration of Saint Patrick. There was boxty -a kind of potato pie- and coddle, a prepared with cooked pork meat sausages, among other typical Irish dishes. Also music, dance and a parade. That was the last time that the Buenos Aires government organized a BA Celebrates in the Avenue. Until this Sunday, when it will return for the first time in face-to-face format.

It will not be the only return: also on Sunday, it will be done a bike ride for Sustainable Mobility Week. The departure will be at 10.30 from Julieta Lanteri 1750, in Puerto Madero. The route will be 7 kilometers long, through the avenues Elvira Rawson de Dellepiane, Alicia Moreau de Justo, Cecilia Grierson and De Los Italianos.

Is that with an average of 220 daily cases of coronavirus, and an ICU bed occupancy of 9.6%, the Buenos Aires government decided to move forward with a series of flexibilities. And it also resumed its agenda of more convincing events.

Cycling is back for Sustainable Mobility Week.

One of them is the BA Celebra, which coincides with Immigrant Week. Between 12 and 18 this Sunday, 30 communities will show their culture and offer typical dishes and crafts on Avenida de Mayo.

This edition, however, will not be the same as the ones before the pandemic: there will be protocol and a longer corridor to facilitate distancing. Before, the celebration was held between Bolívar and Chacabuco. Now it will spread across four blocks, to Tacuarí. In addition, there will be two stages for dance and music shows.

In one of the hands of the ride they will be installed 60 stands, distanced from each other, which will offer typical dishes, handicrafts and different products from different communities.



Dance between the stands at a BA Celebra in 2018. Photo Germán García Adrasti

The route will be fenced, so that the number of people who remain simultaneously on the walk can be regulated. In addition, during the entire event, attendees will be asked to wear a mask and will be reminded that their hands should be sanitized frequently.

“The return of the BA Celebra to Avenida de Mayo will provide good content for downtown Buenos Aires. This will allow promote a reactivation of that area to reverse the drop in activity that the central area suffered after the pandemic ”, assesses Pamela Malewicz, undersecretary of Human Rights and Cultural Pluralism of the City.

“We seek to find a work scheme with which the communities can return to the street safely, because beyond cultural pluralism, they represent an economic activity It is very important that it needs to resume its dynamics ”explained Mercedes Bárbara, from the General Directorate of Communities.

The BA Celebrates the Communities It has been done since 2009 and its axis is Avenida de Mayo. According to the Buenos Aires government, it is a program “that seeks to position the City as a benchmark in the promotion and protection of human rights, focusing on coexistence and cultural pluralism.”



The meetings are held close to the national dates of the different communities. Photo Germán García Adrasti

The meetings revolve around the National holidays of the different communities, who celebrate them in public space and share their culture, history and identity.

After that March 7 of last year, BA Celebra transferred its proposals to the virtual world due to the pandemic. Now that there is a respite, all the color, flavors and culture that immigrants brought will once again grace Avenida de Mayo.

