It’s one of the craziest stories of this season. Jim Irsay has owned the Indianapolis Colts since 1997 and the team has never fired a head coach this season. That changed in 2022 when Frank Reich after a disappointingen season had to start in November. The crazy thing is yet to come: Irsay brought in Jeff Saturday, who was once a successful player for the Colts but had no significant experience as a coach, as his successor. At the time, he was working as an NFL analyst for ESPN. Introducing Saturday, Irsay said he was glad he didn’t have any experience because that way he didn’t “learn the fear” that comes with coaching in the NFL at some point. The owner was tempted to make further bizarre statements that caused a lot of head shaking. helped hAt the change of coach little, the Colts won their first game under Saturday, but then lost their last seven with some very embarrassing performances. The Colts’ season was a mess.