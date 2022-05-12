Initially, the formula for Coca-Cola was achieved by combining a cola nut, coca leaf and carbonated water. With such ingredients, an Atlanta pharmacist named John Stith Pemberton came up with an invigorating syrup with effective properties for stomach pain.

Since the beginning of May 1886, the date on which it was marketed, Coca-Cola has been transformed into a soft drink whose formula has little or nothing to do with the original formula. Today, all its ingredients are obtained artificially. But at the beginning, as we have already said, botany entered into a relationship with chemistry with a curative purpose.

Its stomach effect was due to the cola nut, the fruit of the tree of the same name -native to tropical Africa- that reached the West by the grace of the dynamics of power in its most dehumanized dimension. This is how Professor James Poskett tells it in his latest book published in Spanish with the title of horizons (Crítica), where he breaks down a global history of science and reveals to us the scientific loans that the West took from the different cultures that it has been dominating since Europe opened to the Atlantic and, with it, to the new worlds to which our country owes so much. continent.

Continuing with the kola nut, and with the relationship between economy and botany under the mercantile domination of the West, James Poskett introduces us to Hans Sloane (1660-1753) arriving in Jamaica in 1687 with the assignment of working as personal doctor of the new governor of the island. However, driven by his naturalist’s curiosity, Sloane dedicated himself to collecting and studying the botanical wealth of what he himself considered “the largest and most important plantation of all that Her Majesty possesses in the Americas.”

The information about the great variety of plants that Sloane found in those lands was given to him by the slaves themselves, since the botanical knowledge that the slaves treasured was also the property of the white man. With these details, the mercantile category began to impose itself in a rude and selfish manner in the territories on the other side of the Atlantic. One of the fruits that aroused the most curiosity in Sloane was the kola nut that the slaves took to relieve stomach pain.

It was one of many fruits originating from the African continent, and that the slaves took in the form of seeds to the new lands so that, once sown, they would feel at home. But far from this apparent hospitality, the transport and subsequent planting of these seeds meant savings for the white men, for the owners, because that way they did not have to provide food to the slaves, leaving them a small piece of land to plant what they would later eat.

In this way, the kola nut would be recorded in Sloane’s work entitled Jamaican natural historya two-volume book that he began to write upon his return to the British Isles in 1689. And that is how the fate of a fruit native to Africa became the ingredient of a syrup that, over time, would give around the world in a bottle whose shapes were inspired by the shapes of a cocoa pod.

But let’s go back to Sloane, and let’s not lose sight of cocoa, because on his return to the British Isles, Sloane realized that the chocolate that his compatriots drank mixed with water still had a bitter point that did not end up being in the most palatable palates. exquisite. It was when Sloane decided to replace the water with milk, achieving a softer and more nutritious mixture. Neither short nor lazy, he patented the formula that, years later, in 1850, Cadbury marketed according to the recipe of Sir Hans Sloane’sjust as it appeared on the original label of the first milk chocolate bars.

For these reasons, every time we drink a Coca-Cola or put a piece of milk chocolate in our mouths, we must know that after the search for our pleasure, History always comes to meet us and, with it, pettiness. and greed wrapped in the friendly face of merchandise.

James Poskett tells it very well in his book, a popularization of science with a historical basis that constantly reminds us that modern science did not originate in the West, and that Eurocentrism is an imposed ideal. We are not the center of the world and, what is worse, we never were.

