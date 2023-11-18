In the corridors of this enormous building it would not be strange to come across the new Harry Potter of the show. Whoever says Harry Potter can perfectly say Hermione Granger, the young woman from the gang of wizards in JK Rowling’s literary saga. She could be one of those girls who just came down the stairs, singing like she was at a concert. Harry Potter could be a disheveled boy with glasses who, carrying his shiny trumpet, ran away because he was late for class. “No one gets bored here,” explains Blanca de Artega, a 22-year-old Spanish student, who comes from her composition classes with a smile.

This building is the Liverpool School of Performing Arts, better known by its English acronym, LIPA (Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts). A complex located in the heart of the city of The Beatles that looks like a kind of Hogwarts, the school of witchcraft and wizardry known from the Harry Potter books and movies. As in that castle, the hustle and bustle is constant in this space with nearly 1,000 students, studying everything from instrumentation, composition and production to music skills. management, negotiation and creation of an artistic image through social networks. Here you learn all the ins and outs of the music industry, but also everything that has to do with the world of the stage: there are classes in acting, dance, costumes, design, lighting, video camera, sound technician… There are no classes in flying brooms, but almost. The instruments sound so much and so good in so many classrooms that, sometimes, you have the sensation of flying.

A student walks down a school hallway. Manuel Vazquez

“We’re going to blow again,” says Tim Pike, the school’s music director, during practice with an orchestra. Pike plays several instruments and acts as a teacher and public relations for this place where, in the corners, you can see instruments, seats and spotlights. This Brit acts as a guide through this labyrinth of doors and corridors that lead to classes of all kinds… and none of them involve looking at a blackboard from a desk. A door opens and there are five boys in a dark room messing around with a mixing console. Another opens and there are several dancers dancing between mirrors. The one opposite opens and there are several students, dressed in 19th century attire, rehearsing the performance of Spectral, the play by playwright Henrik Ibsen. “Our whole goal is to be a place where creativity is encouraged,” says the musical director.

A student, in an acting class. Manuel Vazquez

That the Harry Potter of the stage emerges from this school is not idle talk. If the walls of the building could talk, they could tell it: Paul McCartney and George Harrison studied here as children. Two Harry Potters of pop, for continuing with the idea of ​​wizard children. “The building was the same, but in the 1950s it was a high school,” explains Sean McNamara, director of LIPA. “That this place has a real connection to The Beatles makes it even more special,” he adds. In fact, the art school where John Lennon studied is right across the street. “We are talking about the training of artists and, therefore, real stories in real places generate real… and special environments,” he says.

Music production class. Manuel Vazquez

There is no lack of reason. The birth of LIPA itself is special. McCartney had known since 1985 that the building that had housed his former high school was abandoned after its closure and he wanted to find a productive use for it. For his part, the educator Featherstone-Witty had created the Brit School in London, where Amy Winehouse and Adele studied, and was looking for the opportunity to open another center in another city. McCartney and Featherstone-Witty met through George Martin, the famous producer of The Beatles. They embarked on the project of this school, whose facilities were inaugurated in 1996 after seven years of work and an investment of 20 million pounds sterling. Queen Elizabeth II attended the opening ceremony. “McCartney comes at the end of each course to hand out diplomas and take photos with the students. He is our main patron. He would be a kind of front man. Like a symbolic president,” emphasizes his current director.

Paul McCartney, promoter of LIPA, pictured with a group of students. Brian Roberts (LIPA)

Black and white photographs of Paul McCartney hang in the school bar. Also others from The Beatles, Bob Dylan or Jimi Hendrix. Truly, the spirit of The Beatles seems to roam this building like a ghost of the opera. Three of them give their names to three essential spaces: the Paul McCartney auditorium, a classic theater with double seats, red carpet and beautiful seats; the John Lennon auditorium, a classroom with wooden benches and a large stage, and the George Harrison studio, a white, open room where acting is taught.

A teacher from the center talks with the students. Manuel Vazquez

The John Lennon auditorium is a meeting place for one of LIPA’s projects associated with Spain. This is the annual collaboration program with the Society of Artists, Interpreters or Performers (AIE) which, since 2000, allows a Spanish musician to do a few days’ residency with students from the center to rehearse their songs and tour around England and Spain. “This cooperation represents a unique and totally unprecedented musical and educational project in the field of performing arts and vocational training within the European Union,” says Carlos Igual, responsible for the promotion of the AIEnRuta Cycles. Musicians such as Carmen París, Javier Ruibal, Depedro, Coque Malla, Zahara, Julián Maeso, Jacobo Serra and Maika Makovski, who ran into McCartney on his first day of residency, have participated in this program. The last to participate was Tulsa. “Getting together with these guys is going to intoxicate my music,” says Tulsa. “I don’t usually use wind instruments or choir singers and in this cooperation I do. For me, it’s like when Chillida said that she had the challenge of painting with her left hand, which she never used. I challenge myself to make my music with them.”

Live music performance. Manuel Vazquez

This exchange program is one of LIPA’s pride, as Tim Pike recognizes: “We like to think that stimulating things happen in this building because people interact outside the classrooms and with people from all over.” To which the director, Sean McNamara, adds: “One of the things we do when students come for the first time is invite them to talk about their culture. We always end up talking about food and, then, they end up having wonderful meetings where everyone brings food from their homeland and they share it at a picnic at school. The richness of sharing food is the preamble to the richness of sharing knowledge.”

Rest time between class and class. Manuel Vazquez

Blanca de Artega, who is studying the second year of her degree in composition and acting, brought Spanish food and in the first year she integrated. “The talent here is stupid. I was at a school like this in London and it was very different,” she explains. “It had a lot of reputation, but people didn’t relate to it or care for it. There was no professionalism. Here it is quite the opposite. Now I have a performance and I already have the songs, the choreography and the costumes thanks to the involvement of my colleagues, who are a sweetheart.” Blanca is referring to the performance at The Tube, the concert hall next to the bar where on Fridays a student defends her musical proposal. On Wednesdays there is open mic night and other days there is open mic night. jukebox, a live karaoke with a band of accompanying students. There are also theatrical performances. Something always happens.

According to the director of LIPA: “Our spirit has a lot to do with the spirit of the city.” Beyond The Beatles—and football—Liverpool is a cultural hotbed. McNamara emphasizes that this city is, after London, the city with the most museums and art galleries in the United Kingdom. Added to these proposals are the dozens of clubs with live music. “Liverpool is different not only because of The Beatles, but because it is a metropolis that attracts a multitude of musicians looking to play on the street or in bars. Our motto is, ‘Get out there and find out,'” explains McNamara.

Contemporary dance rehearsal session. Manuel Vazquez

Getting out there and discovering is what LIPA students do. Alonso Muñoz, a 21-year-old Mexican, wanted to come to this city because he is “very musical.” He studies a production degree and sings some amazing rancheras, but what interests him is knowing the secrets of the city. Alonso had to prepare an essay in a class that consisted of “understanding the local scene.” Miriam Hernández, an 18-year-old Spanish woman, participated in that rehearsal and enjoyed it very much. “We toured the stages of Liverpool and interviewed managers and musicians,” she recalls. Miriam came to this school after ruling out going to Berklee College of Music, the largest private music university in the world: “it has more name, but it is more expensive and more crowded.”

A classical dance session at the bar. Manuel Vazquez

You cannot enter LIPA without a prior audition and interview. As in many performing arts schools, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees have high fees. Each course at LIPA costs around 2,000 pounds per month (about 2,300 euros). The school offers 55 scholarships annually and has about 1,000 students from 48 countries. Almost 25% of its students are from outside the United Kingdom. “Everyone who arrives does so with a conviction to become a professional. There are students who form bands and end up getting record contracts and give concerts. Many of our alumni are professional theater workers. In the last Eurovision song contest we had more than 120 students working,” explains McNamara. Names have come out of LIPA such as Mike Crossey, producer of Arctic Monkeys’ first EP, or Liam Lynch, who directed the film Tenacious D. Also more musicians like Seun Kuti, The Wombats, The Staves or Fickle Friends. The school principal highlights designer Jenny Beavan, who won an Oscar for the film’s costumes The king’s speech.

A student, in front of a mixing board. Manuel Vazquez

The students continue to go from one place to another. “You are not my enemy; Your name is, your name alone. “You are you and you are not a Montague,” a girl recites to a boy, both sitting on a staircase. It is a dialogue of Romeo and Juliet, of Shakespeare. The past and the present merge in this building where, sometimes, you have the feeling that, like in the paintings at Hogwarts School, the photographs of musicians and actors were going to come to life. Because, in its own way, this building, which welcomed the first steps of Paul McCartney and George Harrison, also gives off its own magic.

