And the drama of the parts means the presentation of several parts of one series for several seasons, as the makers of the work depend on the success of the first parts to build a fan base from which the following parts will be launched.

Perhaps one of the most prominent dramas of the recent parts is the series “The Choice”, which achieved great success in its first and second parts, with the release of the third part approaching in Ramadan 2022.

The cast of the series “A Counterattack” also decided to present the second part next Ramadan, where Amir Karara will play the starring role instead of Ahmed Ezz, with Hind Sabry.

Hamada Hilal took advantage of the success of the first part of the “Al-Maddah” series, and decided to present a second part of the work, with the participation of Heba Magdy, instead of Nisreen Tafesh.

As for Ahmed Makki, he returns to present the sixth season of the series “The Big Strong”, but without his previous heroes and relying on new stars.

Dalia Al-Behairy also returns with another part of “Diary of a Frosted Wife” with the same work team, with the participation of Khaled Sarhan and Marwa Abdel Moneim.

success and failure

The Egyptian art critic Ahmed Saad El-Din believes that the idea of ​​​​the drama of the parts can succeed when the work is based on historical periods or successive times, such as the series “Nights of the Dream”, which extends to the forties, fifties and sixties, and thus achieved great success during its various parts.

Saad El-Din added in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “There are works of art bearing the same name, but they are considered epic, and each part of it discusses a different topic.”

In his speech, he referred to the series “The Choice”, whose parts bear the same name, describing it as “different epics, each part of which discusses a specific topic”, explaining that the same applies to the series “Rebate Attack”, which deals with an intelligence operation divided into two parts.

However, Saad El-Din criticized the exploitation of the success of the first part for a work in order to produce a second part, describing it as a “big mistake.”

He justified his opinion, saying: “The second part of the series will take from the success of the first part,” citing the series “The Big Strong,” which “the first part of it achieved great success, and after that work began to decline because it did not present anything new, and it was a repetition of what was previously.” his expression.

Saad El-Din concluded his speech by saying: “Before they decide to produce a second part, the makers of the work should raise the question about the possibility of its success, and not take advantage of the success of the first part because this will reduce the value of the work as a whole.”