Suzuki and the Australian Applied EV have announced the agreement to develop a platform for autonomous electric vehiclesintegrated with the robust trellis frame of the iconic off-road vehicle Suzuki Jimny. Applied EV is an Australian technology company specializing in the development and design of software and electronics for “ready to use” autonomous vehicles.

Suzuki Jimny chassis

The Suzuki Jimny’s trellis frame is perfect for off-road use as it allows for the extreme characteristic angles an off-road vehicle requires. This chassis structurally provides a ladder shape with longitudinal struts and cross bars, two Panhard bars capable of accommodating the two classic “independent” bridges, i.e. rigid, and the front anti-roll bar (sway bar).

Suzuki Jimmy trellis frame

This perfect basis for an off-road vehicle, now also for the electric vehicle of the future, self-driving.

Self-driving vehicles

For the development of self-driving vehiclesSuzuki entered into a collaboration agreement with Applied EV in September 2021 and invested in Applied EV in 2022, evaluating the possibility of developing a joint project ever since.

In the co-development project, the platform for autonomous vehicles Of Applied EV Blanc Robot will be integrated with the robust trellis frame of the off-road vehicle Suzuki Jimnyelectrified by Applied EV and controlled by its central control system, Digital Backbone.

The two companies intend to develop the Blanc Robot project and develop business models to expand the adoption of autonomous electric vehicles and improve brand awareness.

Applied EV’s Blanc Robot autonomous vehicle

Above autonomous vehicle”White Robot” of 2015 made by Applied EV designed for a versatile platform intended for a range of autonomous applications, passenger vehicles, cargo and parcel delivery or heavy equipment transport.

