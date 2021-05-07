Old acquaintance of Alberto Fernández and with immunity What does your long trajectory As the leader of the main and largest private sector union in the country, the merchant Armando Cavalieri spoke bluntly to the President.

-You have to use the power you have, Alberto.

With that phrase said in confidence and in a friendly tone, the general secretary of the Trade Union seemed to allude to the recent internal tensions of the ruling party for the continuity in the position of the undersecretary of Electric Power Federico Basualdo, the official who wanted to throw Minister Martín Guzmán and who continues in his post.

Alberto Fernández with the leaders of the CGT, this Thursday in Olivos.

But in particular Cavalieri was referring to the appointment of the new superintendent of Health Services, a key body for guilds because he is in charge of distributing millionaire funds among the union social works.

Moreover, the trade unionist directly proposed to Alberto Fernandez to appoint as head of the Super de Salud David Aruachán, a man with a technical profile who had the driving guarantee of the union central to command the body.

In the CGT, before going to the Quinta de Olivos, they had already agreed that the scrum who was going to press for the appointment of Aruachán would be formed by Cavalieri, Andrés Rodríguez, Jose Luis Lingeri and Héctor Daer.

These last three were the first to speak and, just as they had stayed, they proposed their candidate.

Nobody said it, but in the message it was implicit: the union central wanted to appoint someone with a certain consensus in the union sector and thus block any possibility that Kirchnerism would seek to colonize the Superintendency with someone of its own.

For a long time among the unions the version had been running that Cristina Kirchner, who last December raised the need to rethink the health system, claimed that Santa Cruz Liliana Korenfeld stay at the head of the Superintendency of Health Services (SSS).

After the requests of Andrés Rodríguez, Lingeri and Daer, the President praised Arauchán but He clarified that he already had someone they trust for the position. “I’m going to make the decision,” he sought to reassure them, without clarifying who was chosen.

There came the new onslaught of Cavalieri, who with a joke demanded that he use his power.

It was then that Alberto Fernández decided to cut his losses.

-I answer your irony, Armando, with another irony. The man I chose has a past in OSECAC (the social work of the Commerce union).

He revealed at that time the name of the designated: the doctor Daniel Lopez, friend and former partner of Ginés González García but on whom this Thursday in the Executive Power they were in charge of underlining responds to Alberto Fernández.

The President then added: “I have the sum of power and I am the one who makes the decisions but I try to reach a consensus ”, in reference to the fact that the Frente de Todos is a coalition.

The election of Daniel López was well received in the unions. It happens that because he is Alberto’s man, in principle none of them generates mistrust of possible arbitrariness in the management of funds.

The typical maneuver is that more funds are sent to one social work than to another without any clear rationale or rationale.

In addition to the version that Kirchnerism wanted to place Korenfeld in the Superintendency, in the last hours Hugo Moyano had also moved your chips: he intended to place a candidate of his own under the control of the SSS, Jose Bustos.

With López, Fernández seems to achieve peace with the union world.

The CGT also welcomed Alberto Fernández’s announcement that the Government will inject money to compensate the expenses of the social works in the transport and education of the disabled.

According to the cegetista accounts, $ 11,000 million extra in the system only for that item.

“Take care of this”, he asked the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, sitting on his right during lunch.

The cegetista José Luis Lingeri, upon retiring from the Quinta de Olivos.

The CGT also supported “the macroeconomic strategy” to lower inflation, which was interpreted as a tacit endorsement of Martin Guzman.

Towards the end, before the photos in the park of the fifth, Gerardo Martínez claimed the formation of an observatory in the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat to monitor the construction of houses.