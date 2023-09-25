An extraordinary contribution for the fourth quarter to holders of the electricity social bonus





The council of ministers concluded after less than an hour and approved the decree law with measures on energy, interventions to support purchasing power and to protect savings.

Among others measures examined, a legislative decree with provisions on the functioning of the Military Judiciary Council and on the judicial system. Among the topics that were addressed was the regulation of short-term rentals. The text drawn up by the Ministry of Tourism led by Daniela Santanchè is ready, and the Council of Ministers should decide whether to present it in the form of a bill or a decree law. The measure should then be presented next year cabinet. The government has launched measures worth around 1.3 billion euros for families. According to what we learn from executive sources, the measures launched by the Council of Ministers amount to this amount, including the extension and strengthening of the measures against high bills and high energy costs for families, and support for families for Transports. The ‘Dedicated to you’ social card is extended to purchase fuel and the local public transport bonus is refinanced. (

A new board of directors is scheduled for Wednesday Ministers. According to what we understand, the meeting was originally supposed to be held on Thursday, but was brought forward to the day before. It is not excluded that the Nadef, the update note to the Def, will arrive in the CDM.

An extraordinary contribution for the fourth quarter to holders of the electricity social bonus. This is provided for by the energy decree approved by the Council of ministers. The extraordinary contribution, recognized for the months of October, November and December, will “increase with the number of members of the family unit according to the typologies already foreseen” for the social bonus. Arera will define the size of the contribution by spreading the overall cost over the 3 months based on expected consumption. For the bonus, which replaces the one for heating provided for in the legislative decree last March, a maximum expenditure of 300 million is authorized for 2023.

Change the amnesty on receipts and skip the extension to comply with crypto-activities. This is what a new draft of the energy decree provides. The text has only 8 articles, compared to the 12 in the draft circulated in recent days. The draft also contains a new article (still subject to verification) for the reform of incentives for companies with high electricity consumption and one with provisions relating to non-deferrable expenses. Violations on receipts, invoices or tax receipts may be regularized with the active repentance. This is foreseen in a new draft of the energy decree today in the Council of Ministers. Taxpayers who from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2023 have committed one or more violations of the obligations regarding the certification of fees will be able to remove them through voluntary repentance, the completion of which must take place by 15 December 2023. The violations can be verified until 31 October 2023 and must not have already been contested by the time the repentance is completed. The decree confirms the extension of the terms regarding incentives for the purchase of a first home for under-36s: the deadline for applications is postponed by three months from 30 September to 31 December. Also foreseen, as already in the first draft, are aid on bills: from 5% VAT on gas to the sterilization of system charges on gas. One hundred million will be allocated to the petrol bonus for the weakest groups.

The Council of Ministers has approved a regulationsaves trade‘ which “avoided the closure of over 50 thousand small businesses”. Government sources made this known, explaining that with the rule that allows violations to be regularized on receipts, “those who carry out the voluntary reform and pay the sums due will be exempt from the additional sanction of license suspension”.

Skip the extension of two months of the members of the Technical-Scientific Advisory Commission and of the Prices and Reimbursement Committee of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). In the latest circulated draft of the energy law decree which is about to go to the Council of Ministers, the article which provided for the postponement of the term for which the members of the CTS and CPR will remain in office from October 1st to December 1st is no longer present.

Starting from January 1, 2024, support for energy-intensive companies (those that consume large amounts of energy) will change. electric energy, not less than 1 GWh per year). This is provided for in the draft energy law decree being examined by the CDM. Energy-intensive companies have reductions in their bills for the general charges of the electricity system. But recently the European Union significantly changed its guidelines on state aid for environmental purposes. Hence the need to adapt Italian legislation to European legislation. The charges of companies for the electricity system are established at the lower value between a percentage varying from 15 to 80% of the charges for the support of renewable sources, and a percentage between 0.5 and 3.5% of the value gross addition of the company. The charges decrease if the company covers at least 50% of its electricity consumption from zero-emission sources.

Foti: (FdI): “Amnesty? We’ll see if they formalize something”

“Salvini’s reference was to a regularization of minimal non-conformity interventions from a building perspective”, therefore not an amnesty. Thus the group leader of FdI in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti, replies to those who ask him about the words of the leader of the League in recent days. “I don’t know if he said this, however if this is – adds Foti, responding to those who underline how Salvini also spoke about dining rooms and garages – one formalizes it then it will be read”.

