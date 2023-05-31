Enhancement of the 100% national wood-furniture supply chain, of textiles, boating, ceramics and goldsmith products





The Council of Ministers gives the green light to the Made in Italy bill. The text, on which the ministry headed by worked Adolfo Ursointroduces several innovations: from the 1 billion sovereign wealth fund to promote strategic supply chains to the Liceo del Made in Italyto the Nutrinform Battery as a compass instead of the Nutriscore, but also the fund for the protection in the world of Italian agricultural, food, wine and spirits geographical indications, the so-called ‘II.GG’.

The objective of the sovereign wealth fund is to stimulate the growth and consolidation of national strategic supply chains, also for the procurement phase of critical raw materials. Just as, among the measures introduced, there is great attention on the sectoral ones in support of the main supply chains of excellence through the enhancement of 100% national wood-furniture supply chain, textile, nautical, ceramic and goldsmith products. Moreover, 10 million euros are intended to strengthen self-entrepreneurship and female entrepreneurship initiatives.

