Leather holds no secrets for Dorantes Harness. A family business of saddlers that has been taming it for three decades from a discreet workshop with high ceilings, large windows and colorful mosaic floors in the Seville town of Lebrija. The atelier, located in an old 800-meter mansion that belonged to the grandparents of the founder, Francisco Dorantes Caro, shelters the guardians of the historic saddlery and the traditional hitch. A work that was recognized with the National Craft Award in 2015.

The firm, with an impeccable international career, is now delving into another facet of leather, launching a collection of exclusive handmade bags that, how could it be otherwise, is inspired by the world of horses: from front handles that evoke bridles from the horses, inspired by the old brush covers that horse-drawn carriages used to carry, to details that replicate the floor of the old carriages.

Two worlds, that of saddlery and that of bags, which have in common «artisanal production, using the same skins, tools and procedures. Both works are intended to beautify and be functional for the animal or the person”, explain the artisans of the firm, who point out that the main difference lies “in the diversity of shapes, sizes and colors that the bags can have, while in Saddlery there are general pieces that dress the horse from its origin and are classified into specific types.

The making of the bags begins with a “careful selection of high-quality leathers, which are subjected to a vegetable tanning process to ensure their durability and natural beauty. Then, our design team creates the pattern and designs every detail, from the type of seams to the choice of decorations and accessories”, Dorantes Harness specifies.

Once the design has been established, the artisans begin the production process, which includes cutting and sewing each part of the bag by hand, applying traditional saddlery techniques. “Afterwards,” they add, “tests are carried out to ensure quality and final finishes are added, such as cleaning, polishing and labeling.” A laborious work that ensures that it is a unique piece, of high quality and with the passion and care that only a craftsman can provide.

In their workshop, in addition to giving life to new pieces, from a simple whip to the most complex carriage, they are internationally known for their mastery of artisan and modern restoration and conservation techniques to recover and return the original value to all kinds of people. of leather objects. “We can say that we have carried out important works for the Spanish Royal House and the English Royal House,” they point out discreetly.

reindeer fur lining



For the Spanish company, with which they have been working since 2005, they have carried out “restorations for carriages, making grand-dress postilion chairs and we have created a replica of Isabel II’s garrison, with eight horses, for use in official acts of the king emeritus”.

Garrisons that are still used in royal retinues and deliveries of credential letters. On the other hand, for the British crown, they have carried out “the restoration of the leathers of the Lord Mayor’s carriage, which is used in the annual festive processions.”

In addition to royalty, they work for private collections around the world and themselves have a showroom that boasts over a thousand pieces, “ranging from brush bags used in carriages to perfume boxes, picnic baskets, trunks , umbrellas for walks, lanterns, umbrellas, walking sticks, harnesses and travel bags. The most special piece -they reveal- is a 1750 trim made of red reindeer skin, with brass and iron fittings bathed in ground gold. In addition -they point out-, we have one of the best collections of books in Europe ».