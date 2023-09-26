Borzonasca – He has lived halfway around the world and in large metropolises: Milan, London, New York just to name a few. But for some time now she has decided that her home should be elsewhere, in the so-called “middle lands” as she calls them, not too far from the sea, but not so close to the Apennines. Nausica by Giulia Bianchi so he chose Borzonasca and a detached house in the Filanda area. Forty-five years old, whites she is an established international photographer: in 2010 she chose images, instead of words, to tell something. Her career (she has also worked for National Geographic) is often combined above all with a secret world that she has decided to know and tell, bringing it to the light of the sun: that of women priests, who are ordained in many parts of the world by disobedient bishops. «I am Genoese, but as a child I lived for many years on the hills of Rapallo, in San Quirico – she says. Then I started to travel the world, but, at a certain point, I decided that the time had come to get closer, at least as a residence, to an environment that was very different from the metropolises. I also looked in Rapallo. I finally got here. And I’m fine.” The house at the Filanda has been organized so as to also accommodate a photographic studio. The life choice, however, has not taken away the photographer’s international dimension. From Borzonasca Nausica by Giulia Bianchi it starts and goes far. But the spinning mill has become one of the centers of his life: «I live here, in contact with nature – he underlines -. It was what I was looking for. Wild animals often come closer to the house, even wolves. That’s okay, I’m happy. And sometimes I find myself completely immersed in darkness. All this cannot happen in the city.” Nausicaa he also began to discover the territory: «Because these territories have a lot to tell. I call them middle lands because they are not on the sea, but not on the Apennines either. They are places that are often crossed without looking. Instead they have something to tell. For some time now, from time to time, I have started to go and discover the area: I meet people, I know new places, even beautiful ones. The more I know this valley, the more I think that both the territory and its people have something to tell. I haven’t identified a particular inspiration yet. But I feel that it is right to continue with discovery and research.”