Belgorod governor Gladkov announced the removal of children from the border areas to Voronezh

Due to regular shelling, children will be taken out of the border areas of the Belgorod region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

“We are starting today to take children out of the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky districts. Today, the first three hundred children will be sent to Voronezh,” Gladkov said.

The governor said that he would try to see children temporarily leaving the region.

On the night of March 31, Shebekino was subjected to massive shelling from Ukraine from Gradov. Four people were injured, two of them were taken. in hospital. Known. that as a result of the attack the store was completely burned down, the school and two administrative buildings were damaged.

On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions of the country, including the Belgorod Region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.