At the moment there are between eight thousand and twenty thousand planes plowing through the sky simultaneously in the world. Each of these flights is possible thanks to mathematics, in aspects ranging from fuel consumption planning to the design and improvement of the aircraft. The first vehicles that allowed the human being to rise above the earth’s surface (hot air balloons, airships, gliders and airplanes) were based on various geometric, algebraic or analytical concepts.

In the 9th century, the birdmen became the forerunners of aviation. With no theoretical support and only the hope of being able to fly, they spread the wings woven into their suits and launched themselves from great heights, failing time and time again in the attempt. After them, the first parachute flight, more or less successful, was carried out by the chemist, physicist and mathematician Abbas Ibn Firnas (810, Ronda; 887, Córdoba) in that same century, which would lay the foundations for future aircraft designers.

Trigonometry and classical geometry played an essential role in the study of aviation during this early period; they allowed pilots and navigators to calculate distances, angles, and altitudes with greater precision. Specifically, the trigonometric methods that the Arab mathematician Al-Biruni It had been developed between the 10th and 11th centuries to solve astronomical and geodetic problems, such as the measurement of the Earth’s radius.

The first aircraft to take to the skies were “lighter than air” aircraft, which are filled with helium or hydrogen so that their total weight is less than the weight of the air they displace. Examples of these aircraft are the hot air balloon, whose first flight was made by the Montgolfier brothers; and the airship, designed in Germany by Ferdinard von Zeppelin. To define its design and stability, studies on proportions and volumes that Leonardo Fibonacci had done in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries. His work on harmonic proportions was also used to establish the dimensions of different aircraft components (such as wings, fuselages or other elements), resulting in harmonious and aesthetically pleasing designs.

In the 18th to 19th centuries, geometric research allowed the development of more efficient wing profiles. A Aerodynamic profile It is a geometric shape, normally curved, present in airplane wings, helicopter blades, ailerons and rudders, designed to optimize the behavior of a surface that interacts with an air flow, guaranteeing the least possible drag caused by the wind.

Mathematicians like daniel bernoulli they studied the geometry of the wings and also other structural aspects, which sought to achieve, for the first time, the flight of an aircraft heavier than air. Although he did not achieve it, Bernoulli’s work was key to understanding the interaction between air and objects. In fact, one of the theorems he proposed is still used today in one of the explanations of Why do airplanes fly. This determines how the speed of the wind, when interacting with the wings, causes a distribution of pressures that lift an airplane.

Example of Bernoulli’s principle applied to an asymmetric airfoil in contact with air. Due to the high velocity above the profile, there is low pressure in this area, while there is low velocity and high pressure below it. This pressure difference creates a lifting force. YD

Another frequent approach to justify the flight of aircraft uses the third law of Isaac Newton: the wind particles are directed downwards, which causes the lift force on the aircraft. Indeed, the laws of movement and universal gravitation formulated by Newton in the 17th century (a precise mathematical description of how bodies move in space) were the basis for establishing the principles of airplane flight in times close to the invention of him. However, there are currently other more accepted explanations, based on the use of the computational fluid dynamics.

In 1799, the British George Cayley developed the symmetrical airfoil, in which the top and bottom are equal, one of the first recognized airfoils. However, the real breakthrough in airfoil design did not come until the late 19th century, with extensive new research into wing aerodynamics. It was then that Otto Lilienthal He made numerous flights in gliders (aircraft designed to fly without an engine). Through his experiments, he collected data and refined airfoils that maximized lift and minimized drag.

Blades of a modern turbofan engine. In the center of the engine there is a spiral on a conical shape used to scare away birds during flight. Jorge Lascar

A few years later, in 1903, the wright brothers they were the first to achieve controlled powered flight. His work, based mainly on experiments with wind tunnels, is the basis for understanding the shape of the blades in the turbofan engines, the most used in commercial aircraft today. This type of engine contains a large fan that compresses the incoming air, which is mixed with fuel, generating high-speed gases that are expelled to propel the aircraft. The optimal design of the geometry of these vehicles makes it possible to reduce air resistance, saving fuel, reducing engine noise and avoiding turbulence during flights.

Since the beginning of the last century, the aviation industry has evolved abruptly thanks to the use of theoretical and computational tools, various theorems, ideas and mathematical theories that are used in the analysis and optimization of various aspects of aviation. To this we will dedicate a following article of Coffee and Theorems.

Yoshua Diaz Interian is a predoctoral researcher at the National Polytechnic Institute (Mexico).

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Edition and coordination: Agate Timon Garcia-Longoria. Is coordinator of the Mathematical Culture Unit of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT)

