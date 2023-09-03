You might think that everything has already been invented in swimwear. An idea that vanishes when contemplating -and trying on- the designs of the Spanish firm Bo Star. The prescribers of trends surrender to their garments. And without payment in between. The brand’s ambassadors are the models Eugenia Silva and Vanessa Lorenzo, the ‘influencer’ Amelia Bono and the presenter Nuria Roca, but other celebrities such as Ariadne Artiles, Marta Hazas, Alejandra de Rojas, Anine Bing have also surrendered to their good work. , Eugenia Osborne, Carme Chaparro, Carola Baleztena or Mar Flores.

It is difficult to leaf through a magazine or browse through social networks and not bump into a celebrity in a dream location clad in swimwear from the firm created by Gabriela Ortiz Lázaro (Madrid, 1976), a former director of Advertising for a media outlet that he decided to turn his life around completely. She needed a project that would allow her to “act as a father and mother” and she thought of the fashion industry, one of her passions. But far from going easy, she decided to embark on solving one of the problems that both she and many other women encountered: finding swimwear to her liking. “It is very difficult for a swimsuit or a bikini bottom to feel good,” the businesswoman comments to this newspaper.

At the same time that he continued his work as a publicist, he began to investigate fabrics and look for pattern makers with whom he could get on well to turn his idea into reality. Four years later, he left his permanent job when he was able to finance his project, which he named Bo Star, Bo’s union, after his son Bosco, and ‘star’, star in English. With that spirit of improvement, he launched a brand that stands out for how well its garments feel, its original fabrics and its impeccable pattern, “without fillers or whalebones”. With rubbers that do not mark, “so as not to feel stuffed” and materials that “reduce, hold and adapt to the body”. The fabrics are precisely one of his hallmarks, since he has a predilection for those that are not oriented towards swimwear. “The important thing is that they have elasticity,” explains the queen of lurex, with which she has played in different variations for five years now. She also can’t resist the elastic knit, with a cottony touch and plush with retro reminiscences.

But it doesn’t only succeed with its swimwear. Since last year, the designer has made small forays into footwear, dresses and jacket suits that can be combined with her swimsuits, creating complete outfits for women with real bodies. A very intelligent way to break with the seasonality of her sector that she “has worked very well”, running out of garments that she had taken out batches of 150 to try. “This is about trial and error,” she says with aplomb, even though she makes little mistake.

A success that has led the brand to launch its first autumn-winter collection shortly. «We are not going to launch a collection using shirts, blouses and sweaters, because we understand that the market is already absolutely crowded, but we did want to do the same thing we do in the bathroom: special garments, garments that have a soul, garments that you wear when you want to feel special and beautiful and not wear the usual”, advances the designer. A line in which he will develop a proposal for a lurex blazer, which was already tested last year “and – he says enthusiastically – it worked very, very well”, he will have “some brutal coats and a capsule collection of jeans that is designed so that feel good and do a kilometer leg ». Continuing in the wake of her summer dresses, she will continue with others for lower temperatures, “for when you don’t want to buy a garment with which to match four other women.”

Very feminine pieces with a touch of relaxed sophistication that will surely also have a very good star thanks to their careful pattern design and spectacular fabrics.