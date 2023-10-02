This morning when I got up I wanted to give myself the opportunity to think a little about the issue that I could address in this space, because I am usually one of those people who write without stopping to think too much or without any reason and, commonly – of course it is not always like that – without having a prior idea of ​​what is going to happen. write; but I realize that I feel like I don’t want to do anything—nothing also has its charm—with my body relaxed and my thoughts They go from one side to the other so as to be able to structure with a certain decorum the twenty-one or twenty-two lines that this text must have; since if I write one or two more the editor will have to do without them because he does not have – at least in the printed version of the newspaper – more room to accommodate them; and since my intention is not to make his task difficult, I will send him just the characters he needs to fill the space assigned for this writing. So both of us—in the best way possible—will have done our job. I understand that yours capitalizes mine, because I suppose – I could be wrong – that you complete an entire work day of eight or more hours, while I I write This in ten minutes, just to get by. Regardless of the fact that what has been written up to this point does not have much to do with the proposed title. I realize that my initial intention was to write about the bed. It is an object—almost a territory—in which we spend a third or perhaps more of our life. Of course I have had many beds – I think one of these days I will have to count them – and having them available has had to do with the situations and places in which I have lived or visited. Right now I am occupying one that is not mine. I assume there will come a time when I will have to return it or pass it on to someone else. I don’t know. The truth is that I have slept comfortably in it and that for me – who lives almost without pretensions – is already a satisfaction.

