Genoa – Updated the “Cadastre of geosites” of Liguria, i.e. the map of places which are of particular interest from a geological, scientific and environmental point of view to be protected. I am 97 sites surveyed by the Distav and Ispra for Liguria, recognized at national level. Particular formations such as the Fungo di Piana Crixia, the Balzi Rossi caves, the ogre’s den in Millesimo, the towers of the Castello della Pietra in Vobbia… “I thank the University and Ispra for this work, we must promote and enhance these places for interested and sector tourism”, says the vice president of the Region Alessandro Piana.

Laura Gaggero, pro-rector for research at the University of Genoa, adds that “The publication of this cadastre is a governance and operational tool: it implies conservation and scientific and cultural enhancement. In Liguria we have a geopark recognized by Unesco” (the Beigua, ed) . “The geodiversity of Liguria is well known at a national level among scholars but not to the general public, a widespread awareness is needed”.