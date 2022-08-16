They all won. And the first feeling is that we will have a lot of fun. Serie A will be a marathon, but one that is run at a high pace in the hope that rivals, one at a time, collapse and move away from the top. Let’s see what remains in the eyes of the debut of the seven teams that will represent us in Europe plus Atalanta which in recent years has deserved the status of top club, even if this season will be able to rest during the week.