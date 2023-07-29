Four shots fired by Patrizio towards Edoardo, one of which straight to the heart: joint funeral and burial for the two brothers

The results of the autopsies performed on the lifeless bodies of Edward and Patrick have brought out chilling details on the story of the murder suicide which took place in Verona last Saturday. The older of him, Patrizio, wanted to be absolutely certain of taking the life of his brother, who in fact had been hit with 4 bullets. Everything, including his suicide, had long been premeditated.

That of the Baltieri brothers is just the umpteenth family massacre which unfortunately has hit Italy in the last period.

It was consumed around 19:00 last Saturday, in their family home in via Brigata Piemonte in Verona.

Patrizio, the eldest, as emerged from the investigations, had premeditated everything for some time. From at least a month. Last June, in fact, he had regularly purchased the automatic pistol used to take the life of his brother.

The day before the crime, on the other hand, he had always regularly bought a Shotgun which he used on himself to end it.

The autopsy carried out on the two young men completely clarified the dynamics of what happened and ascertained that Patrizio’s gesture was the result of strong premeditation.

Four shots fired at his brother, two from behind and two from the front. One that reached Edoardo in the leg and the other three in the chest, one of which, the fatal one, straight to the Heart.

To be sure of taking his own life, he used a very powerful rifle aimed at the skin’s edge ahead.

The pain of Patrick and Edoardo

At the end of the autopsy examinations, the bodies were returned to the family who, now completely devastated, will have to organize funeral and burial.

The funeral rite, according to what is reported, will be unique. Edoardo and Patrizio will also be buried together. Also together with Leonardotheir older brother who disappeared 5 years ago due to leukemia that left him no way out.

Perhaps just the death of Leo had broken the balance in that family well known and respected by all.

Especially Patrizio, after the loss of his brother he was closed in itself. He didn’t work and spent all his time locked up in his room. That room in which he locked himself up last Saturday too, before putting an end to his life.