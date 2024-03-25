Nine years of ISIS attacks in Russia

The attacks on Russian soil by the Islamic State are nothing new: according to what was reconstructed by Agi il jihadist group began claiming actions in Russia in 2015, some without casualties and others with several deaths, such as the one in the Urals in 2017, when the explosion of a residential building caused 39 deaths. According to data compiled by EFE, both from its own information and from databases such as that of the US State Department, ISIS claimed responsibility or was responsible for at least 14 attacks in Russia between 2015 and 2019. The one that occurred in Crocus concert hall City Hall in Moscow is the bloodiest ever recorded since then, but ISIS actions in Russia range from the murder of police officers, to the massacre of faithful in a church, to the explosion in a supermarket, to shootings or a lone wolf who cuts off pedestrians.

2015 – December 19. In the first attack claimed by ISIS on Russian soil, a man shot 11 tourists and killed one while they visited the Naryn-Kala citadel in Derbent, in the Republic of Dagestan.

2016 – August 17. Two men attacked a police officer with guns and axes at a checkpoint in the Moscow suburb of Balashikha, and were killed by the officers. A policeman was seriously injured. –

October 23. Two men shot a police officer who was inspecting their car in Nizhny Novgorod. The policeman returned fire killing the two attackers. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they were two “Islamic State soldiers”.

December 17th. Two suspected ISIS militants stabbed a police officer in Grozny, Chechnya, and used his gun and a stolen car to kill three police officers. While ISIS has not claimed responsibility for the action, the US State Department says they were recruited by a Daesh commander in Syria and videos were released pledging allegiance to the group.

2017 – March 24. A group of suspected ISIS affiliates attacked a Russian National Guard post in Grozny, resulting in the deaths of six soldiers and six attackers. ISIS has not claimed responsibility, but the US attributes the attack to it.

April 4. Two Russian police officers die in a shootout in the southern city of Astrakhan, in an action later claimed by IS. – August 19th. A 19-year-old young man from the Siberian city of Surgut wanders the streets with a knife and injures seven people, before being killed by police. The attack, claimed by ISIS, occurred the day after similar attacks in Finland and Germany, where several people were stabbed.

December 27th. An explosion in a Perekriostok supermarket in St. Petersburg injures around twenty people. The bomb, which had a power equivalent to 200 grams of trilithon, did not cause serious damage to the building. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.

2018 – February 8. A gunman shoots indiscriminately outside a church in the town of Kizliar at a crowd of people celebrating the Russian Carnival-like holiday of Masletnisa. Five people die and five others are injured. Claimed the same day by ISIS. – May. ISIS claims three attacks, one in Neftekamsk, another in Nizhny Novgorod and a third in Dagestan. They claim to have attacked police officers and a Sufi shrine, without causing any casualties. –

December 31st. An explosion in a residential building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, in the Urals, causes 39 deaths. At the time of the tragedy it was believed that the building had collapsed due to a gas explosion, but days later ISIS claimed responsibility, claiming to have killed 39 Russian “crusaders”. 2019 – 8 April. An explosion in Kolomna, near Moscow, claimed by ISIS leaves no victims. –

July 1st. A man kills a police officer with a knife at a checkpoint in Chechnya's Achkhoy-Martonovsky district and is shot to death by another policeman. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.