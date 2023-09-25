Meloni government, a year of work between lights and shadows: the analysis

It’s been a year since that Sunday 25 September 2022 in which the centre-right Fratelli d’Italia party won the political elections and Giorgia Meloni found herself on the path to receiving the task of forming the government from the President of the Republic.

In this year a Palazzo Chigi – even if the first candle will formally be blown out on October 22nd, the date of the oath – the one who defined itself as “underdog” – the English term used for the underdog in a sporting competition – followed, in foreign policy, the path of a convinced Atlanticismwith clear support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia for its “war of aggression”, as well as preferring prudence in the management of public finances.

The objective, said the leader dthe Brothers of Italy on the evening of the electoral victory“is to ensure that Italians are again proud to be Italian“. “Italy has chosen us and we will not betray it”, he assured. It is also true that the path from the polls to Palazzo Chigi was not without twists and turns. After only a couple of weeks, in fact, the first hitches, with a clash with Silvio Berlusconi over the formation of the executive.

The cause was a ‘stolen’ photo of a note from Knight in the Senate where Meloni was defined as “opinionated, overbearing, arrogant and offensive”. “It seems to me that one point was missing from those notes, namely ‘not blackmailable'”, Meloni replied promptly as he left the Chamber. Berlusconi’s notepad had been put on the desk by Berlusconi after he rejected requests for Licia Ronzulli’s role as minister.

The tension eased and a few days later Meloni presented the government’s programmatic lines in Parliament, to gain confidence. It was October 25th. “Our goal,” he said, “is free the best energies of this nation and guarantee Italiansto all Italians, a future of greater freedom, justice, well-being and security. And if to do so we have to displease some potentates, or make choices that may not be immediately understood by some citizens, we will not back down. Because we certainly don’t lack courage.”

