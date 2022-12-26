Neighbors of a resident of Yekaterinburg who killed children “because of demons”: a prayer was heard from the apartment

Neighbors of a resident of Yekaterinburg, who killed three children because they were allegedly possessed by demons, over the weekend heard a loud prayer coming from the apartment of a Russian woman. About it informs KP.RU.

According to neighbors, there were some oddities in the behavior of the family. So, last weekend a loud prayer was heard from the apartment.

“It surprised me. In the middle of the day, prayers were read by the whole family. I came home tired and went to bed. Their prayers did not bother me. But it was strange,” said a neighbor who lives on the same floor as the woman.

The murder of two boys aged 15 and 10, as well as a five-month-old girl by her own mother became known on December 26. According to preliminary information, their mother strangled them with a wire. Shortly before that, she sent a message to her relatives, in which she stated that demons had allegedly moved into the children.