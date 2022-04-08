Mexico.- If this Easter you plan to travel by planeFelipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) offers trips to six different beach destinations, both national and foreign, that you should not miss the opportunity to visit.

AIFA has already started operationsAt the moment airlines such as Volaris, Viva Aerobus, Aeroméxico, and the Venezuelan Conviaza circulate. If what you want is to visit a destination with a beach and you don’t want to spend so much, there are flights that range from $784 Mexican pesos to $4,294.

Volaris offers flights to destinations such as Cancun Quintana Rooas well as Tijuana Baja Californiatwo destinations where you can enjoy sun, beach and sand, but if you want other types of alternatives, you can also consider other destinations such as Monterrey, Guadalajara, among others.

Long live Aerobus offers two tourist destinations to go on vacation this Easter; Monterey, Nuevo LeonY Guadalajara Jaliscomust-see cities for a well-deserved vacation, the costs are affordable, ranging from $189 Mexican pesos to $249 for single flights.

And there are two other destinations that you can visit, although in this option it will be with Aeroméxico, such as Merida YucatanY Villahermosa tabasco; the flights range from $542 Mexican pesos to $2,922.

From the AIFA to the beach, set out this Easter to travel. Photo: Pixabay

During this Holy Week 2022 do not miss the opportunity to go on vacation and also the opportunity to get to know one of the new airports in Mexico that is causing a great sensation due to the innovation it has, despite criticism for its inauguration, all They want to step on the new project of the Government of the Aztec country.

