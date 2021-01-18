Athletic Club de Bilbao had a great night, a special one, in which the celebrations were not lacking and there was plenty of laughter after the conquest of the Spain Supercup at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. But there was a special player who smiled and made them smile more than everyone. Is about Asier Villalibre, the man who will go down in history as the victim who caused the first expulsion of Lionel Messi with the Barcelona jacket. But Villalibre is not only the culprit of an unprecedented red card.

This 23-year-old forward spent the preview of Sunday’s game imagining possible scenarios of the final that his team would face and one of the scenarios he thought ended up becoming a reality: while he was preparing his bag to play the game, he put among his things A trumpet. And his music will remain in everyone’s memory.

But before the trumpet, the forward, one of the promises of the Athletic quarry, had already left his mark. He was one of the figures in the final: he scored a goal in the 90th minute that forced extra time when it seemed that the joy would be Catalan and then, in the extra time, he was the supporting actor in the action for which Leo Messi left sent off for the first time in an official match with Barcelona.

With the final in his pocket and after lifting the Cup, Villalibre went to look for that trumpet that he had kept in his bag and not only made all his teammates dance, but it became a trending topic on all social networks. to have. Will it be the first chapter of a career to stardom?

The images that he delivered from inside the playing field only reflect his personality. Born in Gernika, he is a product of the endless quarry of Athletic Club. It was forged in the dressing rooms of San Mamés. And there the band was also born, where he excels with his trumpet, now known worldwide.

Orsai It is called the group that several members of the club use to disconnect from football: Lekue, Mikel Vesga, Óscar de Marcos, Balenziaga, Dani García and Villalibre himself are the members of this group that also gives concerts on the fields.

“We rehearse every week, we have a teacher … It became a very serious and very beautiful hobby. Now we already play quite a few songs, some by Fito. We vote for the ones we like the most and play them”, had counted the ‘9’ During the confinement in which he spent much of his leisure time playing FIFA, where he also shines in his role as a streamer.

Villalibre is told Buffalo. The nickname was one of the marks left by his first coach. “It was Txus Gojenuri, my first coach in Lezama. Then he would take a head out of my teammates. He told me that he was attacking the others. He started calling me ‘Buffalo’ and now everyone does it like that,” he revealed. Be careful, although he made the lower positions mostly at Athletic Club, this striker also records passes through Baskonia (2013-2015), Numancia (2017), Real Valladolid (2017-2018) and Lorca (2018).

The story that makes him a figure today could have been different if his move to Barcelona took place. A year ago, Barcelona B were looking for promotion to Second A and Francisco García Pimienta, legendary coach of the Catalan club’s training divisions, specifically asked Villalibre. He came from scoring 23 goals with the Athletic team, where he had no place in the first team.

The arrival at Barcelona was truncated because the sports manager of that time, Rafa Alkorta, refused to allow a footballer of such a hierarchy to go to a club that disputes the same category. Everything that happened since then sounds like a trick of fate. Villalibre did not leave and ended up having minutes in the first team in which he played 23 games last season and scored five goals.

Despite that, this season he had not won the title either. In the match against Real Madrid, for the semifinals of the Super Cup, he only played 11 minutes. And until this Sunday he had only scored two goals. But football and life are like that. And Villalibre today is the hero of the Basque club. The player everyone talks about. For his power, for his goals and for his trumpet skills.

Now he will have to demonstrate consistency to earn the ownership and confidence of coach Marcelino. Fame, although for many it is usually temporary, it already has it.

