It was then distressing and detestable to ban two NGO ships loaded with migrants from landing in an Italian port. An inhumane ban that forced the two ships, overcrowded with desperate people, fleeing the hunger and torture of Libyan concentration camps, in a frantic search for a safe harbor. An action against the weakest was also that of wanting to repeal the well-known “citizenship income”, which saved over a million people from absolute poverty, in order to use the funds allocated for this purpose, to implement retirement at one hundred.

As a counterpoint, aid has been provided to businesses and families against high bills. And, just to conclude (but the list could go on), the obligation of doctors has been established, who refused to get vaccinated, to return to hospitals, while, incredibly, even the idea of ​​removing the masks has been advanced. ‘interior of the hospitals, which, as is well known, are receptacles for infections, and require the implementation of maximum prevention, as Minister Speranza rightly did, at the time, attracting the antipathy of the so-called no-vax .

As you can see, a complex of ideas that drift from one direction to another and demonstrate, without fear of denial, that this government does not follow a well-defined project to solve the real problems that grip us.