It was then distressing and detestable to ban two NGO ships loaded with migrants from landing in an Italian port. An inhumane ban that forced the two ships, overcrowded with desperate people, fleeing the hunger and torture of Libyan concentration camps, in a frantic search for a safe harbor. An action against the weakest was also that of wanting to repeal the well-known “citizenship income”, which saved over a million people from absolute poverty, in order to use the funds allocated for this purpose, to implement retirement at one hundred.
As a counterpoint, aid has been provided to businesses and families against high bills. And, just to conclude (but the list could go on), the obligation of doctors has been established, who refused to get vaccinated, to return to hospitals, while, incredibly, even the idea of removing the masks has been advanced. ‘interior of the hospitals, which, as is well known, are receptacles for infections, and require the implementation of maximum prevention, as Minister Speranza rightly did, at the time, attracting the antipathy of the so-called no-vax .
As you can see, a complex of ideas that drift from one direction to another and demonstrate, without fear of denial, that this government does not follow a well-defined project to solve the real problems that grip us.
And the real problems that afflict us, and which deserve to be considered the most serious, are that of global warming (remember that leading scientists have reiterated once again that the collapse of ecosystems is near, with a catastrophic end for all beings. living) and that of the war in Ukraine, a war that increasingly risks becoming global, with the inevitable recourse to the atomic bomb, that is, to total destruction.
And it should be emphasized that at the base of everything there is the problem of the economic crisis, which is a crisis of neoliberalism, of which, it is not clear why, nobody wants to talk. Yet the gap between rich and poor, which has reached a breaking point, and the pressing inflation, initially produced by speculation on gas and electricity prices, are becoming a time bomb, which could explode in a moment. to the other.
In my opinion, it is precisely with the solution of this last problem that we must begin. In other words, it should be understood that at the basis of the economic crisis, there is the abandonment of the Keynesian economic system, which sees work as the fundamental tool for producing well-being for all, and gives value to private economic initiative if and to the extent that it is combined with state intervention in the economy.
A system based on the fundamental principles of solidarity and equality, sanctioned by art. 2 and 3, paragraph 2, of the Constitution. Principles that have been openly violated by the dominant “neoliberal” thought, which pursues an unlimited centralization of wealth in the hands of a few, considers work a pure commodity, and excludes the state from the economy.
Thus exalting individualism and, ultimately, the instinct of oppression between individuals and between states. It appears clear, at this point, that there is no other way out than that of returning to the aforementioned principles of solidarity and economic equality.
The only ones capable of eliminating the dangers of growing collective discontent, nuclear war or climate catastrophe. That Meloni is convinced that only the Constitution is able to give a real content and a sure direction to its government action, if this is really aimed at saving our country from imminent catastrophes.
#abolition #Citizenship #Income #closed #ports #vacuum #ideas #catastrophe #risks
Leave a Reply