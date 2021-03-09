Football is in mourning. Former Independiente forward, Agustín “Mencho” Balbuena, one of the symbols of Independiente’s most glorious era, died today at the age of 75.

Balbuena was born on September 1, 1945 in Santa Fe and his debut in the First Division was in Colón (1968). After a brief stint in Rosario Central, he arrived at Independiente in 1971. In other words, he lived fully during the golden age of the Avellaneda team.

Right-winger and top scorer, “Mencho” won four consecutive Libertadores with “Rojo” (1972/73/74/75) and the 1973 Intercontinental Cup against Juventus, when Ricardo Bochini broke goalkeeper Dino Zoff’s record of unbeaten record. He also obtained the 1971 Metropolitan and two Inter-American (73 and 74).

Metropolitan Champion. Two-time Inter-American champion. Four-time champion of America. World Champion. Eternal champion. Mencho ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bfM2tSOu7x – Independent CA (@Independent) March 9, 2021

The Mencho is the seventh most winning player in the history of “Diablo” and write his name behind Bochini, Ricardo Pavoni, Rubén Galván, Miguel Ángel Santoro, Alejandro Semenewicz and Eduardo Commisso. He played 213 games, scored 51 goals and was part of the national team that participated in the 1974 World Cup in Germany.

“The Independent Athletic Club deeply regrets the death of Agustín Balbuena, multi-champion with our institution. All the Red people accompany their family and loved ones in this sad moment. Goodbye, Mencho,” said the entity from its official accounts.

The farewell was joined by another glory of “Rojo”, closer in time: Sergio Agüero, today in Manchester City, England.

I just found out about the death of the great Mencho Balbuena, my first coach when I was 8 years old at Independiente. I remember the respect he had for everyone and his advice and teachings that always guided me. My condolences to the QDEP family pic.twitter.com/4DgFsGRXKg – Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 9, 2021

“I just learned of the death of the great Mencho Balbuena, my first coach when I was 8 years old at Independiente. I remember the respect he had for everyone and his advice and teachings that always guided me. My condolences to the QDEP family,” wrote the ” Kun “on his Twitter account.

It could be said that Mencho remained linked to Independiente until, practically, his last days. “Independiente gave me everything: life, work, everything,” Mencho confessed six years ago. In those days, he was participating in the recruitment of talents for Rojo and discovered a key kid: Alan Velasco, the great promise that the red half of Avellaneda has today.