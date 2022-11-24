The Qatar 2022 World Cup kicked off last Sunday and as expected the Mexican fans could not miss the greatest football event at a global level, which is why about 80 thousand compatriots traveled to the Middle East to enjoy the national team matches and why not, add a bit of atmosphere to the celebration.

Since the inauguration of Qatar World Cup 2022So far, through social networks, various videos have emerged that show the occurrences that Mexicans and Mexicans do so as not to spend the day so boring.

In some recordings you can see the fans dancing Rodeo Clown, band or simply singing and shouting typical Mexican slogans.

One of this event was captured by Internet users causing the scene to go viral on the TikTok social network, this after a Mexican made a joke on his countrymen in the Qatar subway, because the way it happens in our country the unit approached they asked for cell phones and wallets as if it were an assault.

“The neighborhood already knows it! Wallets and cell phones”. the young man shouts, causing the other Mexicans to immediately burst out laughing after recognizing the expression commonly used by robbers in Mexico.